ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in August of 1973.
This week there are portraits of a little girl blowing bubbles and a spiffy young man with a cap and polo shirt. There are also photos of a dramatic performance with a spinning wheel, perhaps of Rumplestiltskin, and what looks like actors practicing their lines in the grass.
In one photo, the group of young adults is posed in front of a bus painted with “the next thing” and “a mobile arts and craft bus.” Do you recognize this bus from the 1970s? We would love to hear your tales about it.
Last, but not least, there is a boy holding up a fresh caught fish with glee. We would love to know this boy’s story and if he went on to land even bigger catches.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
