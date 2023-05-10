ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in May of 1973.
Faces, faces, faces! There are a lot of great portrait shots in this week’s album, and we love seeing that early 70s attire. The Messenger caught folks sitting in the park and out on the street, squinting in the spring sun. Who are these people and what are they doing now?
It was also a week of performances and pageants. A young woman was crowned a “princess” of something in 1973, and we’d love to know more about the tradition. Adult actors also put on a show in western-attire. Could it have been a production of “Oklahoma?”
Enosburg’s Girl Scout Troop 113 was photographed, and it was picture day for a little league baseball team.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.