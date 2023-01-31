ST. ALBANS – Two weeks ago, Joanne Davis walked through our front doors at the Messenger office with some information she wanted to share.
Back in 1972, she attended a choral concert at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, and she recognized the day from one of the Messenger’s archival photos. So, she grabbed one of her old diaries and found the entry she had written down 50 years ago.
Her thoughts on the performance?
“They were very good, but I had written down that it was a little too long for the kids,” she said.
Davis ended up hosting some of the singers. They were a choir performing in the area from Nyack College in New York, and to cut back on costs, the college set up home stays with locals for the choristers.
After sharing her info, she left the office with a smile, happy to help.
Since we began publishing the Messenger’s photos from 50 years ago, we’ve gotten dozens of phone calls and emails from readers looking to identify the people in our photos, or give us a little bit of context about what we’re looking at.
We wanted to give those insights back to our readers to enjoy as much as we have. Check back for more information as we'll update this story regularly.
Jan. 20 Issue:
Information from David Kimel:
The first photo that shows the call letters, WWSR-FM, is of an automation system that had recently been installed. Music came on larger reel-to-reel tapes. Commercials, weather, news, and other filler was on cassettes that were loaded in two large carousels. The system provided a very professional live sounding format. WWSR-FM would change its call letters to WLFE shortly after this date.
WWSR-AM and WWSR-FM were Franklin County’s only radio stations. Their last location of operation was on the land just south of Burger King, on Route 7. The transmitting tower was also on the property. It’s beacon was donated to the Franklin County Museum.
Photo 3: Ted Boisvert was Chief Engineer for the radio stations.
Photo 4: Art Riddlesworth had been an English teacher in Connecticut. He moved to St. Albans to work as a Copy Writer (writing commercials) and had other duties. He was a very active member of the St. Albans JCs.
Photo 34: Campbell Real Estate was on the corner of Main and Lake Street. It was owned by H Keith Campbell. He had previously owned Alexander’s Pharmacy which was located further north on Main Street. Keith was a very active business man who served on the St. Albans City Council.
Photo 35: Standing are Joe Lockhart (left) and Ormon Ovitt (right). Joe was a retired Lt Colonel in the USAF. I believe he was a turret-gunner in B52s. After retiring from the Air Force he worked in real estate with Bill Cioffi (another retired Lt Colonel) who later became City Manager. At this point, Joe may have been Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. Ormon “Double O” Ovitt was a farmer and developer. I think he lived in Fairfax. I believe they both served on the board of the Target Area Development Corporation (TADC). TADC was the precursor to Franklin County Area Development Corporation. I’d guess this photo related to TADC. I don’t know the two who are seated. Joe’s daughter, Peggy Lockhart Manahan is married to Kevin Manahan and lives in St. Albans. She would have been very young in 1973 but she may be able to give better information on this photo.
Jan. 13 Issue:
The ladies who worked in nurses in Dr. Steve Payne's office must have been well known, because we got a lot of calls and messages from our readers identifying them.
Information from Virginia Bessette:
The seated person was Jan Vittum. She worked for many years as a clerk in the Northwestern Emergency Department. She married Steve Vittum, a State Trooper, then worked for Dr. Steve Payne. She passed quite suddenly a couple of years ago.
Two readers called in and identified the second of three nurse photos as Charlotte Montgomery. According to Peggy Moreau, she was the director of nursing when the hospital was Kerbs Memorial Hospital, and she served there for several years.
Rae Laitres, a Saint Albans Museum volunteer, added that Montgomery was a 1935 graduate of the St. Albans Hospital School of Nurshing.
Dorothy Larry was identified as the third of three nurses featured in our archives. She also worked in the business office at Kerbs Memorial.
Gloria Brown called the Messenger after recognizing her brother, Allen "Tiny" Brown, as the flagman who started the snowmobile races at the Sportmen's Club on Maquam Shore. She said the races were a United States Snowmobile Association sanctioned event and occurred annually.
Brown said she often looks at the archives to find someone she knows, and she was glad to recognize someone from the races.
Jan. 6 Issue:
Info from Carolyn Burt:
My former husband worked at the police department during that time. I believe her name is Janet Leduc. She was an administrative person that wore a uniform to work, but was not an active police person. There were not any women on the police force at that time.
Lisa Kane called the Messenger office with much excitement in early January after spotting herself and her mother in the paper.
"You wanted to know who the first baby of 1973 was? Well it was me!" she said.
Now living in Richford, Lisa was the first baby born at Northwestern Medical Medical Center in 1973. She is the youngest of six children born to Betty Kane of Enosburg Falls.
Dec. 30 Issue:
Info from Gail (last name unknown):
The lower left hand picture was a Christmas celebration at Verdelle Village, Sheldon Road, St Albans, VT. The woman in front seated in the chair was Bertha (Bert) Krupp in the lower left had picture.
Dec. 23 Issue:
Dorothy Bolduc gave the Messenger offices a call back when this photo first came out at the end of December, and she had plenty of information about the event featured above when a group of children from Sheldon Elementary visited the Napoli Home to sing Christmas songs.
"The exit signs are still there," she said.
She also named quite a few people featured in the photo after taking a walk over the the town offices to discuss with the town clerk who each person was.
They came up with a few -- Todd Dairy, Jamie Johnson, Jack Pelkey, Steven Reed and Doug Fortin. And Mrs. Phillips stood in the background.
Info from Nancy Mueller:
The archived photos from December 16, 1972 include a few from Girl Scout Troop 460. I recognize myself, Nancy Jarvis (long hair/front with hat and sash in the picture below), troop leader Betty Hopkins (woman playing piano with hair pinned up), and her daughter Susan Hopkins (now Susan Hopkins Jager) (singing) in the second picture.
I have no recollection of the event, but our troop met in the basement of the Baptist Church on Congress Street where Betty's husband served as Reverand for many years. Maybe we were at a nursing home? Or perhaps we put on some kind of event for older parishoners? I can't recognize any of the other scouts.
Info from Karen Heinlein-Gernier:
Hi, I am so enjoying this.. #27 is Joan Wilson and...
... #57 is Mr. Dick & Mrs. Joan Wilson who lived on Edward Street.
#33. & 34 show the Alain Family who lived on Lake street, the building in the picture is the Holy Angels Rectory.
Dec. 16 issue:
Info from Karen Heinlein-Gernier:
Kindergarten at the Methodist church in St.Albans. Thomas Heinlein in the photo my youngest brother.
Info from Peter Thomas:
The photos of the children having a Christmas Assembly were taken in the reception hall behind St. Paul's Methodist Church in St. Albans. The "St Albans Kindergarten" was based in the basement of St. Paul's Church at that time and it would have assemblies in the reception hall and the parents would be invited to attend. My understanding is that the kindergarten was a private kindergarten and that, back then, there was no public school kindergarten.
I attended the kindergarten in the 1973-1974 school year. I don't recognize any of the kids except in the photo named. There is a taller girl, on the left side of the photo, in a dark dress with a light collar who could be Sara Maginn. The Messenger had an article that mentioned
Sara back in 2014. https://www.samessenger.com/news/a-class-all-her-own/article_0f0b4672-4f21-5044-b2b1-ac764abfbfa5.html Again, not absolutely sure she is the girl in the photo, though.
In that same photo, there is a woman with light or white hair seated in the back with a long necklace. I remember her being one of the teachers or assistants at the kindergarten when I attended it. But, I don't know her name. I know a woman named Elizabeth K. "Libby" Whiting was the founder of the kindergarten. Her obituary is available at this link:
https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/3061880/Elizabeth-K-Libby-Whiting.
Not sure whether or not the woman in the photo is Mrs. Whiting, though.
In some of the past features, I recognized the gym of what was then called the St. Albans Central School (a gathering of men exercising) and the back field of the school (helicopter Santa photos).
I recognized school administrator, Peter Mallett, in several BFA-related photos.
I am enjoying the film archives features!
Thanks,
Peter
Dec. 9 Issue:
Info from Karen Grenier:
Hi, the picture in the Messenger is of my Troop 458, we met at St. Luke’s in St.Albans, Ginny Wescott was one of our group leaders and I believe Mrs. Sargent was one as well. I fondly remember working on our cooking badge withMrs. Sargent at her home on Cedar street preparing American Chop-Suey! , I recognized myself Karen Heinlein-Grenier and Wendy Sargent, Terri Fielding…..I’m sure I will come up with a few others as the day goes by.
Info from Alan Tatro
Picture #1 and picture #2 of the man standing in the kitchen is my late uncle Jack Tatro. Jack served in the navy as a cook and was a survivor of pearl harbor.
Jack owned the pine restaurant on Route 7, the road to highgate springs, in Swanton,VT.
Info from Bart Tatro
BFA-St Albans' varsity boys basketball team from 1972-73, also known as the "Golden Gang." Left to right: Ron Durfee (33), Jeff Armitage (23), Steve Samson (31), Scott Smith (15), Steve Chappee (21), Jim Bashaw (13), Gary Lawton (43), Paul Ladue (41), Bart Tatro (45), Joe Salerno (25), Pat Manahan (35). Manager Mike Murphy and head coach Joe Davison. The team went 10-10 that year and made it to the state quarterfinals.
In 1972, BFA-St. Albans seniors performed "Harvey," a Pulitzer Prize-winning play written in 1944. Pictured from left to right: John Gray, Wayne Bridwell and Paula Bouchard.
Dec. 2 Issue:
Info from Paul Menkens:
In the Dec 2 paper on page 4 the lower left photo of the kids rehearsing for a play the boys were all friends of mine, from left to right Mike (Mouse) Underwood, Mark LeTourneau, and John Gray. No idea where John or Mike are now, but Mark is an English professor at Weber State University in Utah.
Nov 25 issue:
Info from Kelly Belisle:
Hi the old photo posted of the little girl with her Mom is my mother Jean Menard who is 86 years old and my sister Pam Menard Martin who is in her 50s. Awesome photo thanks for sharing.
My Mom indicated that she took us seven children to go ice skating at Cote's field on Lake street in st. albans and my Aunt Bee which was my Grandmother's Sister and Uncle Paul Lacross lived in the house that was located in the front near the gate so Mom decided to walk us down their so we could enjoy Ice Skating back in the day we did that alot. The house is no longer there it was a beautiful green house with a big porch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.