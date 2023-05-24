ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in May of 1973.
A different slice of life permeates each photo in this week's collection. People sling horseshoes, perform a Mother’s Day concert and sit in comfortable chairs reading books. There is even a photo of a hairdresser with a client smiling into the camera.
Did you or someone you know get your hair cut by this hairdresser 50 years ago? We would love to hear about it.
There are also several photos of a boy tapping a tree while some other kids and a man watch. For the first time in several years, Vermont beat New York in 1973 for maple syrup production. Due to a cold spring, Vermont went from producing 335,000 gallons in 1972 to 344,000 gallons in 1973, according to the New York Times.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
