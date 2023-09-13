ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in September of 1973.
Lots of children are featured in this week's collection of photos. While some are sitting and drawing quietly, others are being silly, with one girl holding up a peace sign to her face. Do you recognize any of these children?
It’s harvest time, and a woman holds a strange-looking vegetable in another photo. It looks like the vegetables might be zucchini which fused together and the woman might’ve grown them herself.
Do you remember this woman? Was she a farmer or gardener who helped feed her community?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.