ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in August of 1973.
Schoolchildren grace the archives this week, perhaps going back to school just as Franklin County’s students are today.
A group of children, possibly seven or eight-years-old, enjoy lunch in the classroom. Most of them have lunch boxes and cartons of milk, a reminder of a time when milk was heralded for its nutritional value and for creating strong bones.
Names like Tracy, Michelle, Jeanette and Bobby can be made out to be written on cards that are taped on the desks. Do you remember any of the students in this class? We would be interested to hear your stories.
There are also photos of children being read to by a woman with glasses with her hair in a curly updo. Some of the children look at the camera with curiosity, and one of them peers out of a doorway into the scene.
Do you remember this woman? She clearly has the students entranced by what she is reading and the picture she is presumably showing.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
