ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in September of 1973.
Men in military uniform stand at an outdoor event while a crowd watches. Do you recognize any of the three men in uniform? We would love to know if they were being honored for their service or what else the event was about.
There are also photos of young soccer players. Teammates are lined up in front of the field wearing their uniforms, including their long socks and cleats.
Do you recognize any of these players? Fall sports season is kicking off, and we would love to know how their experience on the field influenced their lives in the years to come.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
