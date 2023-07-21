ST. ALBANS — If a picture is worth a thousand words, a new joint project under development at the Saint Albans Museum is banking on the theory that two pictures – taken of the same subject 50 years apart – are worth many more.
And it’s looking for some community help.
Learning about the past
The first phase of the “From the Archives” project launched this last fall when Messenger staff began publishing digitized photos from its film archives. Each week, a new set from the early ‘70s is released, and newspaper staff ask readers for information on what they know, or if they recognize any faces.
The community has delivered. Local residents call with their stories about old businesses and old friends. Those who were children in the ‘70s call to self-identify themselves in the 50-year-old photos, and families find unseen photos of those who have passed.
One of the Messenger photographers from the ‘70s, Leonard Parent, even stopped by the office, ready to talk about his early career.
Messenger staff have been collecting this information over the last few months. Now, we’re ready for the next step.
Reaching out to the Saint Albans Museum, we offered to use the ‘70s photos as the basis to create an exhibit focused on generational change.
After getting the green light, it’s now up to the community to make the exhibit great.
Modern takes
While the archived photos from the ‘70s will be a major focus of the “From the Archives” exhibit, they won’t be the only items featured.
A lot has changed in 50 years.
Many of the people in those original photos have grown up and had kids themselves. New people have moved into the neighborhoods since the 1970s, and decades of technological innovation and economic change have shifted people’s daily behaviors.
At the same time, much has remained the same. While the journalism industry has struggled with its own challenges, reporters still capture photos similar to those taken in 1973.
Students still perform in high school bands, and kids still scramble to grab candy at large parades. People still give each other big checks and shake hands. They still celebrate big achievements. They still have community events, where they hug and joke and laugh.
Messenger staff want to show both sides of that coin when presenting the archived photos to the public. Luckily, we had resources to make it happen.
Staff recognized they could pair old photos with a modern one of the same subject to show time’s physical impact. By putting the photos side-by-side, they could literally show how long 50 years can affect a subject – for better or worse.
“History is the prologue to everything we see today, but sometimes, you need a different way of seeing the past to understand its influence on the present,” reporter Josh Ellerbrock said.
The next step for the Messenger is creating the newer photos, and we’ll need the community’s help to re-stage photos, especially portraits.
Community input
Over the next few months, reporter Josh Ellerbrock will set up a photo studio on the third floor of the Saint Albans Museum to take pictures of those invited to participate in the project. The two photos – old and new – will then be featured in the museum’s new exhibit, to be located on the third floor Bliss Room at the end of September and 2024.
Available dates for the studio are as follows:
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 29
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 12
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 19
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 26
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 9.
Invitations to participate during studio hours will be sent out over the next few months by Museum staff, primarily through email, to those who have already sent information.
Those featured in early archival footage who are interested in participating can also email archives@samessenger.com to find an available time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.