Cigarette clean up 2022

Volunteers with Med Associates helped clean up littered cigarette butts from downtown St. Albans July 20. 

 Courtesy Amy Brewer

ST. ALBANS CITY — Thirty volunteers came together on Wednesday to pick up littered cigarette butts from downtown St. Albans. 

The clean-up event was the second of eight being organized this summer by the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition. Other events are taking place in Alburgh, Enosburg Falls, Richford, Swanton and St. Albans Town. 

Amy Brewer, coordinator of the coalition, told the Messenger that Wednesday's volunteers picked up thousands of cigarette butts from everywhere between the USPS and U.S. Passport Agency, Taylor Park and Food City. The group also scoured many alleyways, side streets, parking lots and nooks downtown.

Volunteers included folks from Knights of Columbus Council 297, Catholic Daughters of America Court 468, Northwestern Medical Center, Med Associates and the Vermont Department of Health. City of St. Albans, Hampton Inn and Rail City Market staff as well as individual community members also participated. 

KoC cigarette clean up 2022

Members of Knights of Columbus Council 297 with their collected cigarette butts. 
Arleigh Young

Interim City Clerk Arleigh Young with her bag of collected litter. 
KoC 297

Knights of Columbus Council 297 helped with Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition's cigarette butt clean-up July 20. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation