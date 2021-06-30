A two-car collision briefly shut down route 105 between St. Albans Town and Sheldon on Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m.
Authorities said one car exited Lebel Drive in St. Albans and collided with another heading east on Route 105 toward Enosburg.
St. Albans Town Fire and Rescue, St. Albans City Police and Amcare Emergency Rescue Services were on-scene.
This story will be updated.
