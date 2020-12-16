NORTH HERO — Perfect for snowbirds or someone looking for a cozy lakefront property, 607 Cedar Vale Lane in North Hero is currently on the market and ready to provide serenity for the right buyer.
Listed by Evan Potvin of Coldwell Banker Islands Realty, this cottage offers a great westward view over Lake Champlain which can make for picturesque sunsets year round — whether you want to watch them from the beach, an Adirondack chair on the lawn, grilling on the back deck, or comfortably on the couch inside.
A second bedroom is ideal for guests to stay over, including grandchildren, or it could be turned into an office with a gorgeous distraction out the window.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Acreage: 0.37
List Price: $399,000
Highlights: 110 feet of direct, west-facing Lake Champlain frontage, located on a private, dead end road, wood stove, easy access to public hiking trails, log siding, good-sized three-season room with adjacent back deck, being sold as-is with most furnishings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.