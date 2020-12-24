FRANKLIN — I'm not one to rush out onto lake ice, but last weekend, even I set my uncertainties aside and wandered out onto the shallow bay at the north end of Lake Carmi to marvel at the beauty of the frozen lake.
Beneath a surface as smooth as glass the ripples in the sand, the shiny shells, and the multi-colored pebbles glimmered just out of reach. Lake weed and drift wood and a million tiny bubbles were captured in the ice below my feet.
I hope you will enjoy the photos I captured out on the lake. They hardly do justice to the scope of the beauty I saw, but they will give you a glimpse of it.
I did my due diligence and found out there was at least five inches of ice in the bay, and I'd encourage everyone who even considers stepping onto the ice to do the same.
This time of year temperature changes can drastically impact the safety of any trip on frozen lakes, rivers, and ponds. Please be extremely careful when visiting any of these areas.
Here are some things to know about the lake
Its size: It has a 1375-acre surface area and is the fourth largest natural lake located in Vermont.
How big and deep: It is 7.5 miles around, averaging about 20 feet in depth, and is 33 feet at its deepest point.
What you'll find: The lake supports northern pike, walleyes, and other warm water species. The lake drains north into Quebec’s Pike River, then into Lake Champlain.
Get more info: Go to https://vtstateparks.com/carmi.html discover all the things you can do there.
