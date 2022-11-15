SWANTON — Swanton Elementary School students are leaping into the technological future.
The school showcased its enhanced MergeEDU programs on Monday, Nov. 14, for officials from the Vermont Liquor and Lottery and the Agency of Education.
MergeEDU is a program for Android and Apple technology that uses virtual reality headsets and the device’s camera to show holograms that can be manipulated from the device. Students on Monday, for example, explored forests and tropical islands all while seated in their classroom.
The program is funded by the Liquor and Lottery and the Agency of Education, through their Educate and Innovate Initiative partnership.
Each year, schools pitch the EII partnership how they would utilize $15,000, and this year Swanton and Winooski Middle and High School were the winners. Swanton pitched its MergeEDU program, and Winooski chose a program that will provide equipment for students to explore journalism, podcast creation and music production.
Jacqueline Posley, Liquor and Lottery’s communications and legislative liaison, said the money is not a grant and comes from the lottery’s marketing budget.
Swanton educators are hopeful the program will level the playing field and keep kids engaged as they recoup learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tech
Jennifer Mitchell, the education technology integrationist at Swanton, presented to Liquor and Lottery and Agency of Education officials, along with members of the press, a demonstration of MergeEDU using a sixth grade class.
The VR headsets use Apple iPod Touches and can generate a whole panoramic view of an environment. Students can’t move around in the world but can explore places they wouldn’t be able to in Swanton, like a tropical rainforest or a volcano.
Apple iPads are used with their cameras to project holograms in augmented reality that can be moved on the screen. The cameras are paired with small cubes, called “Merge cubes” that are registered through the app and track in the real world where to place the images on the iPad screen.
Using the direct funds from the EII, Swanton purchased 20 iPads and cases, many merge cubes, six VR headsets, six iPod touches, and a yearlong school-wide subscription to the program along with three hours of training for school staff.
Catching students up
Kosha Patel, Swanton’s director of curriculum and instruction, said that after the pandemic, technology is essential to catch students back up on missed classroom experiences and keep students interested in learning.
“So many of our students became disengaged with learning, so it’s exciting to see all students engaged,” Patel said. “I asked one of the kids, ‘Does this help you to remember stuff?’ and they said absolutely. This generation of kids learns by watching, so we have to adapt our teaching to what is effective for our current generation of kids for learning.”
Mitchell and MVSD superintendent Julie Regimbal agreed the technology levels the playing field between students. MergeEDU comes with the ability to read aloud and translate from other languages for students who do not speak English as a primary language, which Mitchell and Regimbal agreed creates a more equitable learning environment.
“Even if a child isn’t reading at their grade level, it can be read to them so each child can be successful at these activities,” Mitchell said.
Classroom application
Students were engaged throughout Monday’s lesson, working together to help each other with the technology and fill out paper worksheets. The sixth grade class is currently learning about ecosystems, so students were tasked with exploring an environment and writing down information learned throughout the activity. Students could explore tropical islands using the iPads, or be placed in the middle of a forest using the VR headsets.
Their teacher, Christine Depatie, said at the end of the week, students will be tasked with designing their own palm oil farm to be the most environmentally-friendly. They’ve been learning about the negative impacts of some farming practices, and the new tech lets them see the impacts of some practices over time.
Depatie, who writes curriculum for the state, is excited for future units as well.
“We’re going to tons with it, because our next unit is going to be plate tectonics and then we get into physics,” Depatie said. “There are things that you can have them do on this that you can’t have them do in real life. We’ll take apart the earth, and move things around.”
Depatie said the tech also teaches valuable lessons about the scientific process, and says the class researched when scientists negatively impacted environments they studied by running tests and experiments. By using simulations, Depatie said the class can learn hands-on and mess with an environment without actually damaging anything.
Sixth grade students Kaylena Conner-Enshe, Trinity Johnson and Madeline Brady all agreed they enjoyed the new tech and that it was better than reading out of a book because it’s more hands-on. Brady said the visualization is especially helpful as it lets her see and experience things instead of just reading about it.
Other students agreed the hands-on learning was the best part, and it wasn’t hard to learn how to use the tech since they were so used to using it in video games and other electronics.
Other uses
Outside of the sciences, Mitchell said they can use the tech to learn about other topics hands-on. The MergeEDU program has been used to scan an Abenaki artifact that the school borrowed, which will keep the artifact’s data in the system and can be looked at by any student on the program. This will protect the artifact without the risk of accidental damage, while still giving students the opportunities to see it up close.
Though the MergeEDU program can only be used from kindergarten through sixth grade, Mitchell said seventh through twelfth grade students have access to the Oculus brand VR headsets so they also have the opportunity to explore new tech in school.
“These kids live in a technology world,” Agency of Education technology coordinator Lisa Helme said. “So we’re speaking their language and using the latest technology. But the technology isn’t the point, it’s the learning and that’s what makes this so great.”
