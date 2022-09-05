ST. ALBANS — “You did your part to keep your country free and you inspire a new generation of defenders,” David Hemingway said, standing at the podium. “There are no noble wars, only noble warriors.”
On Sunday, Sept. 4, American Legion Post 1 invited Franklin County veterans who have received a Purple Heart to a ceremony held in their honor. The post raised a flag featuring the seal of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
It is the first American Legion in the state of Vermont to do so.
Four local Purple Heart recipients attended the ceremony: Gary Godin of St. Albans, and Elbert Towsley, Bob Wheeler and David Hemingway of Swanton.
Hemingway said he knew of others who wanted to attend the event, but health issues prevented them from joining. He estimated there are 15-20 Purple Heart recipients in Franklin County.
Created by President George Washington, the Purple Heart Medal is presented to U.S. service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action.
“It is also known as the medal that no one wants to earn,” Hemingway said during his remarks.
More than 1.8 million Purple Heart medals have been presented to service members since the award was created in 1782, according to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
Inside American Legion Post #1, the Purple Heart ceremony kicked off the post’s annual chicken barbeque, which drew more than 50 veterans and their families.
Godin, the legion’s commander, thanked everyone for coming and invited Hemingway, the senior vice commander, up on stage to share further remarks.
“As combat veterans, you know the toughest realities of the battlefield, and you’ve seen fellow Americans give the last full measure of devotion in defense of our country,” he said. “Those of us who live have to represent those who didn't make it. I know you all feel the same way. And I know your fallen comrades would be proud of you. Not just for your service in uniform, but for what you're doing as a patriotic citizen.”
Wheeler and Towsley joined him then on stage, and even though Hemingway asked each to take the microphone and share a bit about their military experience, the men were soft spoken and said few words.
“It’s taken many years, a lot of therapy, a lot of time with psychiatrists, to enable us to talk about this,” Towsley said. “The PTSD doesn’t help.”
He served with the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War from 1969-71 and received three Purple Hearts.
“You said enough, just what you're wearing on the top of your head, that hat says ‘purple.’ You don't have to say no more,” Hemingway reassured them.
Wheeler, also a three-time recipient and Marine Corps veteran, served from 1966-67. After receiving his third Purple Heart, he was medevaced to Okinawa, Japan, where he said he served out the rest of his term.
Godin served from 1968-69 on a river boat in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. Hemingway was there from 1969-70 as a member of the 199th Light Infantry and said he received his Heart during a jungle ambush.
Outside the post, Towsley and Wheeler unfurled the Purple Heart flag while Godin looked on. Hemingway hoisted it high onto the flagpole, and when it reached the top, veterans and their families stood tall to salute it.
