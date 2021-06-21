Brand new custom-designed lights, an industrial feel and the opportunity of a lifetime: One Federal is well on its way to refinished glory and is looking for a new chef and a new crew to man the floors.
“We repainted everything and sanded down all of the floors,” said building owner Cheryl Ledoux. “The outside has been all re-done, all the light fixtures inside and out..we had pendant light places in areas, and we opted for a much sleeker look.”
Ledoux said she and her husband, co-owner Mark Ledoux began renovating their restaurant space about one week before COVID hit, just after the more recent restaurant owners left.
“People in the community assumed the restaurant closed because of COVID, but it wasn't,” Ledoux said. “I initially took my time rehabbing it because I didn’t think COVID would clear up this quickly...but now, all the restaurants in Burlington are slammed.”
The Space
Stepping inside the 5,000 square foot One Federal, it’s easy to understand why the restaurant is so beloved: the immediate interior is inviting, with classically sectioned-off seating areas and a wide, wrap-around bar underneath a bright skylight.
The property features several different styles of rooms including the Barrel Room, which features wood-plank ceilings, the “Great Room” which has 15 foot ceilings, a pellet stove and large windows overlooking the St. Albans Amtrak station, and “The Library” -- a quieter section of the restaurant perfect for a party of eight or ten people and closer conversation.
“This was in the most demand of any room, because older people can hear in here,” Ledoux said. “The music is not plumbed into this room...if you wanted to have a small business meeting and actually get business done, this was where you did it.”
Through the door to the left out the bar is a cozy brick courtyard, with “up lights” -- bright beam-style lights that shine 25 feet up from the ground and a wide swath of area perfect for private catering and events just one block from downtown.
Picture it now: couples in love, swaying slowly under the starry night sky to live music, possibly with a cocktail in hand.
“It’s a great spot for bridal parties, class reunions, and there’s an access door to the kitchen so you do not have to walk food out through the bar,” Ledoux said. “And the brick walls really do help when it's windy out. When people want to sit outside but don’t want the wind. And it buffers the outside noise quite a bit.”
One of the best qualities of the restaurant is the location: One Federal is just one block from Main Street, several doors down from the Hampton Inn and located in the backyard of the St. Albans City parking garage on the way down to the Bay and St. Albans Town.
“That way, if you have a party of a couple hundred people, you’re not inundating the street with parking,” Ledoux said.
The perfect tenants
“The community really wants something middle of the line,” Ledoux said. “Not a pizza place and not fine, fine dining but you know. Steaks, burgers...somewhere between a Leunigs and an Upper Deck.”
With the Great Room a perfect setting for a brunch or lunch area and the new style reflecting a modern, clean, industrial look, One Federal is the ideal location for a forward-thinking, community-oriented eatery where friends can meet and share a bite.
Ledoux said the ideal restauranteur candidate would be someone with a solid business and restaurant background, possible culinary experience and with a formidable plan to make One Federal a centerpiece in the community and a place to gather.
Second time’s the charm
Though the Ledoux’s are realtors by trade, some time ago they decided they would try their hand at renovating the downtown property themselves.
“We bought it during the recession 14, 15 years ago,” Ledoux said. “Everyone thought we were nuts.”
The new tenants will be the third restauranteurs to occupy the building, and Ledoux said the monthly rent will be dependent on the presented business plan.
“We’re going to be very particular,” Ledoux said. “We really want the right people in here.”
