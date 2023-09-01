ESSEX JUNCTION — Filled with cotton candy, fair rides, prizes and maybe a little more maple syrup than most fairs, take a look at what a day at the Champlain Valley Fair is like through 70+ photos below.
The “ten best days of summer,” as the fair’s slogan says, are full of typical fair rides found throughout the U.S., paired with an agricultural spin that makes the 101-year-old Champlain Valley Fair unique.
Arriving at 2 p.m. on Thursday the Reporter barely covered half the activities at the fair before the 3 p.m. parade began. Animals were marched around a small group of the fairground, the most notable walkers being a young boy skillfully guiding two full-grown oxen.
Once the parade was over, the Reporter went into the Maple Sugar House, established in 1974. The sugar house is operated by sugarmakers and volunteers across Chittenden County, serving all things maple from donuts to creemees to coffee to cotton candy.
The sugar house is near the livestock section of the fair with prized cows, horses, pigs, alpacas and nearly any other four and two-legged animal found on a Vermont farm. Right by the cow barn is a pig racing track run by McKenzie Racing Pigs, a three-generation pig racing family.
The pig racing is held at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day behind the Ware Building by the Pearl Street gate.
The fair rides provided by Strates Shows inspired a chorus of excited — and maybe a few terrified — screams from passengers who spun and floated and flipped in the air.
Once the sun goes down, the fairgrounds transform into a new environment with multicolored lights illuminating the fairgrounds.
Find schedules of the rest of the events here for the final three days of the 2023 fair:
Competitions and Demonstrations
“On behalf of our volunteers, staff, vendors and States Shows, we want to thank the community for supporting the Champlain Valley Fair [on Sunday]. Our record attendance turned the Champlain Valley Fair into the 5th largest town in the state of Vermont,” stated Jeff Bartley, marketing director of the Champlain Valley Exposition.