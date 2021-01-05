Franklin County kids were clearly enjoying the recent fresh snow of the season with lots of sledding. Thank you to the families of these sledders for sharing with us on Facebook. Check out all the rosy cheeks and smiles here:
Do you have a great sledding photo to share, or were you out building snow-people with your kids? Email your favorite pics to us at: news@samessenger.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.