ST. ALBANS CITY -- City residents are getting a brand new Maplefields gas station and convenience store down on Lake Street.
“I want to give a major shout out to the City,” said Maplefields owner Tim Vallee. “We really appreciate their cooperation, it’s been very refreshing.”
What’s happening?
Vallee said his company acquired the gas station property in the 80s and in 1993 renovated it into a full-service gas station and convenience store.
But a month ago, Vallee said the company began a “raise and rebuild” project to take a small gas station and convenience store and transforming it into much larger, five-station, ten pump gas station with all of the modern conveniences that St. Albans residents could want, including their own food programme.
“This is a project that we’ve wanted to do for some time,” Vallee said.
When is it happening?
Construction is currently ongoing, Vallee said, and the company will be closing their old store on July 5.
“We hope to reopen by mid-September,” Vallee said in an interview on Tuesday evening.
Any snags related to the pandemic in acquiring supplies, labor or materials?
"None yet," Vallee said. “So far, so good,”
Are you currently hiring?
“Yes, we’ll be hiring over the next 60 to 90 days,” Vallee said. “Many existing staff will work in other stores in the area.”
About Maplefields
RL. Vallee was originally Rodolphe L. Vallee, or Duff for short, who began his company by acquiring fuel trucks, and the company was later bought by Duff's son Rod in 1972.
In 1985, RL Vallee built the first Pegasus 21 Mobile Mart, and was one of the first distributors to use card-activated gasoline dispensers in 1992.
Today, RL. Vallee includes Twin State Fuels, Northfield Fuels, Calder & Richardson and McGee Energy Associates, and in 1998 the marketing themes for the first Maplefileds was developed for Woodstock, Vermont.
