Donald Trump supporters flocked to Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning to protest and prevent Congress from counting electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election.
Eventually, some of those supporters were able to make their way inside the Capitol Building and took over the House Chamber while the National Guard was deployed and a curfew enacted for America's capital.
A protester hangs from a balcony in the #Senate Chamber after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC #USCapitol #CapitolBuilding 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/pzRG8DeNq1— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021
Senate staff were able to remove electoral ballots before rioters breached the floor, Sen. Jeff Merkley says. Follow live updates. https://t.co/fp0Find70Z pic.twitter.com/dRbsta6d9X— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 6, 2021
JUST IN: The entire DC National Guard has been activated by the Department of Defense following a pro-Trump mob breaching the United States Capitol. https://t.co/A0TBirPqPm pic.twitter.com/H2lzFnmgzK— CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2021
Pro-Trump rioters have breached the US Capitol and one woman has been shot as the building is engulfed in chaos after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win. https://t.co/N6CN5sQcLK— CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2021
There’s an armed standoff at the House front door, and police officers have their guns drawn at someone who is trying to reach the front door https://t.co/GgRTsWit0R— CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: Vice President Mike Pence defies President Trump, says he can't claim “unilateral authority” to reject electoral votes that will make Joe Biden president. https://t.co/yqZfVxedT3— The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2021
A flash lights up the front of the U.S. Capitol as a mob of Trump supporters control the steps of the building. pic.twitter.com/lqFtnqzoJ5— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 6, 2021
National Guard deployed to protect the Capitol https://t.co/Fe81vKnoNr pic.twitter.com/fgQT2SZz0j— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021
A protester screams "Freedom!" inside the Senate chamber after the #USCapitol was breached by a pro-Trump mob during a joint session of #Congress in #WashingtonDC 📷: @WinMc #CapitolBuilding pic.twitter.com/8icWeRNbOW— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021
A protester sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/6z4xElpE83— WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) January 6, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.