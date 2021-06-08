COVID may have suspended most high school senior activities, but Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans wasn't going to let it stop the prom.
"The students were saying it was the best prom we've ever had," said principal Brett Blanchard. "You could wear whatever you wanted. Some got really dressed up, some went casual, but everybody had a great time."
Concessions with french fries and popcorn popped up in mini makeshift carnival style for juniors and seniors this year.
Courtesy photo
In order to abide by state and federal health guidelines issued in response to the COVID pandemic, BFA opted for an outdoor prom this year rather than an indoor one, and erected a massive white tent at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center.
But they didn’t stop at your typical prom party: along with the big white tent and a DJ, the BFA community also hosted fire dancers, a massive bonfire, sparkling lights, a dance floor, glow sticks, lawn games, photographers, cotton candy, cupcakes and yes, even Al’s French Fries, Blanchard said.
The students finally had their chance to dance the night away after being separated from one another for too long in a ceremonious event many thought may not even happen.
But last Saturday, it finally did: whether they were clad in jeans, gowns or costume, juniors and seniors finally had their night to shine under a tent filled with stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.