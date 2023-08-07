Runners_take_off_down_River_Road_in_Fairfax_at_the_annual_Egg_Run.jpg

Runners take off down River Road. 

FAIRFAX — After days and days of rainy weather, the sun finally shone bright Saturday for Fairfax’s Annual Egg Run.

People from all over the state, country and even the world competed in this decades-long tradition. Fueled by homemade omelets and spectator enthusiasm, over 150 racers (children included) took to the back roads of Fairfax — something that wasn’t possible a few weeks ago due to significant flooding.

Fairfax Parks and Recreation director Danielle Rothy said the Egg Run began years ago under the Hillcrest Egg Farm before it was taken over by the Fairfax Recreation Committee.

The steadfastness of this event can be attributed to the consistency of its planning process and dedicated volunteers. Rothy said the planning begins in October of the year before the event.

“It’s a lot of prep ahead of time and behind the scenes, but we always look forward to seeing the community enjoy the race,” Rothy said. “The event itself hasn’t changed much, and many of the committee members have been around much of the time.”

Proceeds from the race go directly toward the Fairfax Community Center, a project that becomes increasingly important as the town grows.

“As we get closer to the actual renovations of the community center, fundraisers like this one will help us get that project done quickly,” Rothy said. “Our town needs this building as it continues to grow and expand, and we at the Rec Department are here to help keep our community active and engaged in all aspects of life.”

