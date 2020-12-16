ST. ALBANS — In what is a hopeful step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwestern Medical Center administered its first vaccinations this morning.
Dr. Marc Kutler, an Emergency Department provider, was among the first to be vaccinated early Wednesday.
“I feel blessed,” he said. “I feel very fortunate about getting the vaccine. I’ve been waiting for this day to come. It’s the beginning of turning things around.”
NMC’s first vaccinations Dec. 16 follow the first vaccinations in the state, which occurred Tuesday at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
This initial effort is the start of Phase 1A of vaccine distribution across the U.S. Phase 1A includes the staff of Emergency Departments and Intensive Care Units as well as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel.
“We are providing vaccines to the staff closest to our patients, and that is oftentimes our nursing team,” Katherine Laddison, NMC’s community relations and fund-raising manager, said in an email to the Messenger.
The Vermont Department of Health determined a specific allocation of the vaccine for each of Vermont’s hospitals and delivered them along with guidelines for who is eligible during each week of Phase 1.
Healthcare workers who were vaccinated this week will have to receive a second dosage in three weeks. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine requires two shots to be most effective.
As the vaccine becomes more available in the coming weeks and months, additional distribution phases will include more members of the public.
While Dr. John Minadeo, NMC’s chief medical officer, is excited to begin the vaccination process, he is also cognizant that mitigation measures are still necessary in order to slow the spread.
“We appreciate everyone’s flexibility and patience as we get started,” he said. “At the same time, we cannot relax precautions. It will take months to vaccinate everyone, so the importance of mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and talking to your healthcare provider about any symptoms remains vital. We have come this far, we need to keep going.”
