ST. ALBANS — The weather was perfectly sunny for the 23rd Annual Run/Walk for Jim on Sunday, May 7 at the Collins Perley Sports Complex in St. Albans.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund, which provides financial support to local residents facing medical challenges.
98 runners competed in the 5K race, with Logan Hughes of Enosburg Falls and Gabe Magnuson of Fairfax finishing on top in the women’s and men’s categories, respectively.
38 people also walked the 5K course, and the region’s youngest athletes participated in the kids races.
The Run/Walk for Jim is held in memory of Jim Bashaw, a St. Albans teacher and coach who died of brain cancer in 2000. His wife Shari along with staff from Northwestern Medical Center organize the race every year to help other families going through similar challenges.
Since it started, the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund has distributed over 1,100 grants totaling more than $598,000.
