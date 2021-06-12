“My wish for you all in life beyond MVU is that you choose to make heroic choices.”
- Julie Regimbal, MVSD Superintendent
“With people being vaccinated and restrictions being removed we have an open world... There’s no need to be looking down anymore when we have so much to look forward to.”
- Ben Magnet, MVU Senior Class President
“There is no magic, there is no secret. At the end of the day, what matters is that you show up and you put in the effort.”
- Austin Sullivan, MVU Commencement Speaker
“When you head out to life, remember all these skills that we have learned. We all are prepared for the challenges that lie ahead of us. We are prepared and when change happens we can adapt and create because we have already done it.”
- Jarrett Sweet, BFA Fairfax Class Officer
“We have the privilege of always being on the same team. No matter the sport, or competition, our small school gives us the opportunity to always play together and become closer and form lasting bonds in the process.”
- Daniel Zang, BFA Fairfax Class Officer
“Our times at BFA are filled with amazing individuals such as our teacher, advisors, parents, siblings and friends who have shaped us into the kinds of people were are today, the kinds of people who are named Vermont Presidential Scholars, the kinds of people who have become collegiate athletes and the kinds of people that lobbied for the flying of the Black Lives Matter Flag right here in school.”
- Abigail Sweet, BFA Fairfax Graduate with Distinction
