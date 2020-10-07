ST. ALBANS — Phoenix House, a national non-profit providing addiction care in nine states and Washington, D.C., is expanding its Vermont services with a new outpatient program in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Phoenix House Health and Recovery Solutions has hired staff from the now shuttered Northwestern Partners in Hope and Recovery treatment program, including medical director Dr. Sue White. Northwestern Medical Center announced earlier this year that it could no longer cover the costs of operating Northwestern Partners and that Howard Center would be expanding its services locally.
Phoenix House currently offers outpatient treatment in Brattleboro and Burlington, operates a substance abuse treatment program at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility, and has 93 beds in transitional living facilities for those in recovery.
The program has become operational very quickly, in just eight weeks, according to White, with several former Northwestern staff joining the program, including Melinda White (no relation), who will assist clients in accessing other services in the community, such as housing, as well as helping people access services for substance use treatment.
Speaking about the Franklin-Grand Isle Community Partnership on Wednesday morning, Dr. White was excited about the possibilities of the new program. “I‘m really excited that the focus is on recovery and mental health. There’s a real commitment to what we’re doing and there’s a real depth of services available,” she said.
She was also excited by the chance to reconnect with patients from the program at Northwestern.
“We are getting people in really, really quickly,” Dr. White said. “We’ve got capacity. We’re bringing more people in all the time.”
Operations right now are fully remote, but the intention is to have a physical location eventually.
There have been pluses to working remotely, according to Dr. White. For some patients it has made treatment more accessible. Many patients in recovery cannot legally drive. Now, they don’t have to risk a ticket to meet with a counselor, Dr. White pointed out.
Patients don’t have to leave their children or take time out of their workday to access care, she said.
However, there has been an uptick both nationally and in Vermont in overdoses since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The pandemic, Dr. White noted, has created shortages in a number of items, including street drugs. As a result people may be going for a length of time without getting the drug they are used to, or “they’re trying something new from someone else.”
With the pandemic, medication to lessen cravings and withdrawal symptoms is even more critical, Dr. White said.
The new program is able to provide that medication, along with individual and group therapy, psychiatric evaluations and follow-up, and assistance accessing other services.
Dr. White also praised the depth of experience of the team members. “We’re really excited to leverage this new team,” she said.
The team includes physician assistants, nurses, doctors, therapists and social workers.
“We got something up and running from scratch in a matter of weeks,” which Dr. White said is a testimony to how well the team functions.
The speed is also a sign of how Phoenix House is able to adapt quickly, Dr. White pointed out. The new program has the full support from the CEO to expand services and offerings for both mental health and addiction treatment, she said. “We are going to be so well positioned to serve the patients.”
Melinda White, a well-known figure in Franklin County’s recovery community, joined Phoenix House last week. She will be doing, she said, the same work she did at Northwestern and at Turning Point before that — serving as a connection to other programs and services within the community.
White wears many hats in the community, including as a board member for Samaritan House, the county’s only homeless shelter. In that capacity, she and her husband brought meals and supplies to people housed in hotels during the early days of the pandemic. It allowed her, she said, to stay connected with patients she knew from Northwestern.