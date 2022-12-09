ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center has hired Peter J. Wright, FACHE, as the hospital’s new chief executive officer.
Wright will start at NMC in January of 2023. He most recently served as the president of Bridgton & Rumford hospitals, two rural facilities within Central Maine Healthcare.
“I have watched NMC with great admiration for nearly two decades,” Wright stated. “The entire team, from board to medical staff to leadership and those working on the front line, display a strong commitment to quality, patient experience and meeting the community's needs."
Wright has more than two decades of experience in hospital administration. He served as the president and CEO of Valley Regional Healthcare in New Hampshire; the chief operating officer of Littleton Regional Hospital in New Hampshire; and senior director of planning, development and medical group operations at Copley Hospital in Vermont.
Wright holds a master of health care delivery science from Dartmouth College, a master of science in administration from St. Michael’s College and is board certified in health care management through the American College of Healthcare Executives.
With the recruitment of Wright, NMC’s interim chief executive officer Jonathan Billings will return to his role as the hospital's chief operating officer. Billings had been filling in for Dr. Dean French, who resigned from the CEO job in August, just 18 months after taking the hospital's top leadership position.
Wright was selected from a slate of experienced health care leaders who applied for the position through a search co-facilitated by QHR Health and WittKeiffer.
“Peter’s experience leading an organization with a four-star CMS rating and Grade A Leap Frog status aligned with our strategic objectives," stated Jake Holzscheiter, president of the NMC board of directors. "That commitment to the highest quality care is exactly what NMC is focused on and he will help support our efforts.
“His wide range of experience in Vermont and New England also make him familiar with Vermont’s complex healthcare environment and means he is knowledgeable about how we go about ensuring NMC is financially sustainable in that environment,” Holzscheiter continued.
NMC’s Search Committee, chaired by NMC board vice chair John Casavant, narrowed the pool to two final candidates who were interviewed by NMC’s board of directors, medical staff, leadership, management, hospital staff and community partners. Those groups provided input to the Search Committee for their final recommendation to the NMC board.
"This is in perfect alignment with my values and will position us well to continue to serve the community in the years and decades to come. I am humbled to have been selected and honored to become a part of the NMC family and northwestern Vermont community," Wright stated.
