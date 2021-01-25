ST. ALBANS — Brett Blanchard’s heart is in the ice of Mongolia, the deserts of Namibia, and the towering Siberian snows.
Locals know him as the new principal of BFA St. Albans, but in other areas of the world, Blanchard is known for tackling seemingly impossible challenges of speed endurance in races and competition that test the strongest athletes.
“You can embrace the challenge, or you can complain and go home,” Blanchard said. “Let’s embrace whatever challenge is as much as we can, and we will get to the end line. You have to get ready for systematic practice, and keep that goal in mind, because stagnation is fearsome.”
Blanchard has run Viking Pentathlons in Sweden, sand boarded with the BBC in Namibia, been ice racing in Mongolia and marathon running in South Africa, as well as tackling challenges in Vermont, Nova Scotia and Maine.
“I’m dying for an adventure,” Blanchard said last week. “I know it’s coming. I know that start line is coming. When it does, I need to be ready.”
Blanchard began his early studies in philosophy at Westminster College in 1985, but transitioned his major to history with an education minor with the mind to get a teaching license.
“I wanted to do student teaching because I was bored being in class,” Blanchard said. “Teaching was more interesting ... Difficult things were more interesting.”
Desperate for thrill, Blanchard’s travels began when he joined three of his high school friends on a six-week trek across Europe beginning in Scotland, catching a car in Luxembourg, and eventually flying out of Madrid six weeks later.
After a brief stint as a salesperson, Blanchard hopped a train to Washington, D.C., before adventure called once more for him to gather his belongings and hitchhike to New Orleans to work the rail yards.
“I worked with all convicts,” Blanchard said. “New Orleans in 1986 … It was beautiful. I loved the vibrancy.”
The craving for travel came again: Blanchard found and bought a motorcycle and drove up to Kentucky, back to Connecticut, and finally made it west to Alberquerque, New Mexico.
After several odd jobs, a teaching job called him back to Connecticut, where Blanchard received an offer to work at the Woodhall School, teaching social studies to at-risk youth.
It was here that Blanchard realized the true key to actualized potential in his students: it was the collective challenge of athletics that unified the once disjointed students, and inspired both a thirst for victory and the courage to fight for it.
“So I would call around to all of these prep schools to convince them to put my team on the schedule,” Blanchard recalled. “We bought jerseys and built a soccer field ... it became a sense of belonging to the school. So then I started a basketball program. Then a baseball program.”
But the desire for adventure had only briefly gone dormant. He again packed up his trusty motorcycle and drove 9,000 miles around the country with his tent, his cookstove and whatever he could carry.
“Life was brilliant,” Blanchard said.
But after money was spent and with only a frozen motorcycle in the motel parking lot in the morning, Blanchard realized he had nowhere sure to go to call home.
So he returned to his roots and came to Vermont. He balanced teaching ski school and working maintenance at Okemo, teaching at Proctor High School part time, and making pizzas at Baba Louis’ bakery alongside the woman he would later marry.
He was then offered a job at Poultney High School teaching social studies and coaching football, and later as the dean of students.
“I told them I would only take that job if I could do it my way,” Blanchard said.
His first year would be one of the most difficult in his teaching career: multiple student and faculty deaths rocked the community, and Blanchard chose to help organize a special funeral service at the school to bring the tiny town back together.
With the help of some retired educators and the beating heart of the community, Poultney and Blanchard pulled through the tragedy together.
“I told myself ‘You have to start making decisions, and you have to include people,’” Blanchard said.
The father of three then became the new principal at Fair Haven Union High School.
What he wasn’t known for was quietly sneaking away whenever he could find the time to fly out to foreign lands and pit his strength, skill and perseverance against the elements and complete strangers, often times in the frozen tundra and across the ice.
“I would always ask myself: what’s harder?” Blanchard recalled. “What more can I do? I love doing these events because it’s a small group of die-hards. I think we should always extend ourselves.”
Whether it was a 50-mile race, a 200 kilometer race and nights spent on the Siberian ice, winter endurance races across 64 miles in Wisconsin with a torn meniscus or long-distance trail running in below-zero temperatures, Blanchard said he relishes every chance to push himself harder, faster, and to carry more.
“There’s a beauty to having pain present that you can control,” Blanchard said. “Whenever I’m on the start line of a challenge, I always think about how fortunate I am.”
His latest adventure, though, was one that required as much if not more tact and determination as a marathon skate across the Dutch ice: COVID-19, the dismantling of traditional educational methods and the forced evolution of school.
“I see the COVID as an endurance race,” Blanchard said. “You can embrace the reality of it. I’ve always believed in the notion of ‘Let’s get this done.’ You want to develop your skill set, but it needs to be about more. You have to stop waiting for something to happen. You have to be unafraid.”
