GEORGIA – Perrigo Nutritionals has announced its plans to expand its plant in Georgia.
In a statement to the Messenger, a Perrigo spokesperson said the company plans to build a new facility near its current plant in Georgia, confirming long-standing rumors the baby formula manufacturer would expand in Vermont.
According to Perrigo, the expansion will “help Perrigo meet the growing consumer demand for store brand infant formula, improve efficiencies and service to retail partners, and enhance capabilities to develop and launch innovative formulas.”
“This project will expand our capacity and secure the supply chain for powder formulas,” Perrigo’s senior vice president and general manager, Chris Kapral, said in a statement. “It represents our commitment to hi-tech manufacturing in the local community.”
The expanded plant in Georgia would also help “create a dependable, affordable supply of formula,” Perrigo said in a statement.
Perrigo, an international company employing hundreds in its Georgia formula plant, has publicly weighed a possible expansion in Georgia for some time now, having brought an expansion before Georgia’s planning commission at least twice in 2019.
During those meetings, representatives from the pharmaceutical company detailed an 8-acre expansion with facilities towering between 120 and 140 feet above ground, and accompanying improvements to the Georgia Dairy Industrial Park.
When presenting their expansion to Georgia’s planning commission in 2019, Perrigo representatives said the expansion would add capacity to the plant but have few impacts on the number of people Perrigo employs in Georgia.
In a subsequent statement to the Messenger, a Perrigo spokesperson said the expansion in Georgia would involve "a highly skilled workforce" but didn't specify what kind of impact the expansion would have on employment within the Georgia facility.
"Right now, we are producing nutritionally complete, high-quality formula in our current facility with our workforce and will continue to do so during and after the expansion," the spokesperson wrote.
"The manufacture [and] production of infant formula requires not only specialized equipment, but a highly skilled workforce — and we are actively recruiting right now," the spokesperson added. "These are the types of jobs that are great for the community and for the state of Vermont."
According to the Perrigo spokesperson, the timeline for the project in Georgia is expected to take two-and-a-half years, with production beginning in the new facility sometime in 2023.
Perrigo has operated the plant in Georgia for nearly a decade, having acquired the plant from PBM Nutritionals after purchasing the latter’s holding company in 2010.
With hundreds on staff at its Georgia plant, Perrigo is among the largest employers in Franklin County.
Headquartered in Ireland, Perrigo is among the largest producers of baby formula in the world and maintains formula plants in Vermont and Ohio.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott celebrated news of the expansion, saying, “I am so pleased to see a great company like Perrigo make a significant investment in Vermont manufacturing.”
“On top of the economic benefits for Vermont, the steps Perrigo is taking to help give families consistent access to more affordable, high-quality formula are incredibly important,” Scott said. “This expansion project is certainly welcome during these challenging times.”
“Infant formula is often the first product consumers use on their lifelong self-care journey,” Kapral said in the company’s announcement, “and we’re proud to manufacture it in Vermont.”
