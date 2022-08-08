ENOSBURG FALLS — Downtown Enosburg Falls’ Perley Block is under new ownership and undergoing new construction.
The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation closed on the building earlier this summer. Reconstruction is ongoing as interior walls are added and prepped for eventual office and retail space.
The first tenant for the new and improved Perley Block is expected to be the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, and FCIDC director Tim Smith said the space will be ready for the school district’s administrative offices by the fall.
The remaining space on the first floor is being prepared for smaller boutique-style retail spaces and potential office space, Smith said.
The block, originally constructed in 1883, had been largely vacant since 2017.
Smith said the building itself is structurally sound and in relatively good condition. First phase construction includes adding new walls and installing an elevator.
The nonprofit development corporation is also looking at options for the building’s additional cold warehouse space, which may need some structural engineering work. Eventually, Smith said they’d like to flip that into even more office space for Enosburgh’s downtown, which will require adding sprinklers throughout the building.
As for the top floors of the building, the second floor currently has eight tenants living in apartments. Smith said the FCIDC has hired a property management company to be the point of contact for those residents.
The third floor is empty, but the space could also be flipped into apartments depending on need.
“I know there’s been a lot of interest in Enosburgh,” Smith said. “This is one of the many good things happening there.”
Smith said one of the highlights of the renovation concerns the building’s windows. They had been boarded up, but when construction workers removed the boards, the windows ended up being in much better shape than expected.
Prior to FCIDC completing the purchase of the building, Middlebury developer Charles Mraz owned the building. He had bought the structure in 2004 as an investment property, but the extent of the renovation needed for the building had been outside his reach due to other obligations.
Smith said developer Jim Cameron, who has completed similar renovations in downtown St. Albans, proposed that the FCIDC look into the building. The nonprofit started negotiating with Mraz during the spring of 2021.
FNESU’s decision to move occurred roughly around the same time, which caused concerns in Richford.
The school offices are leasing 3,585 square feet of office space at 80 Main St. in Richford for $24,000 per year. When the office is fully staffed, the building has 17 employees.
Smith said the Perley Block renovation is part of an ongoing refocus of FCIDC as the economic development nonprofit looks at what it can do for the region.
While it has been busy pushing forward major updates to the St. Albans Town Industrial Park as well as helping new tenants move to Swanton’s Industrial Park, Smith said this is the first time the FCIDC has purchased a building for downtown commercial development.
Smith said the move, however, has been a natural progression as more investment dollars move toward downtown corridors.
“We’ve been slowly going down that road,” Smith said.
