ST. ALBANS – The People’s Trust Company is advising local companies to be on the lookout for fake $20 training bills with Chinese characters scrawled over half of the bill.
According to a Facebook post from the St. Albans-based banking company, $20 training bills, with Chinese characters written above the U.S. Federal Reserve System’s logo, are currently circulating in the area.
Similar bills were circulating in 2019, according to the People’s Trust Company.
Chinese characters written on the bill identify the bill as a training bill and features an advisory note roughly translating to “do not circulate.”
Bills with the note are often identified online as training notes used to teach Chinese bankers how to handle U.S. currency.
Chinese training notes are readily available online for low prices.
“Be advised. These counterfeit $20’s with Chinese symbols from 2019 are back in circulation,” the bank wrote over Facebook. “Please let your staff know.”