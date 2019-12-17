ST. ALBANS — Jim Pelkey, the Franklin County civil court operations manager and the county clerk, retires from both positions Friday.
Pelkey retires after almost exactly 20 years as county clerk. He began Dec. 6, 1999.
And he had an unforgettable first day.
Pelkey started during a highly publicized murder trial that had gone on “for weeks and weeks and weeks,” he said. Kathleen Pryor stood accused of a 25-year-old murder based on new DNA evidence.
After three days’ training, Pelkey found himself juggling intense security protocol for the jurors amid media coverage and public interest.
The jury came back with its verdict, not guilty, on Pelkey’s first day.
Pelkey had worked as a lawyer for about 15 years, so he was familiar with courthouse procedure — but if it wasn’t for court staff at the time, namely Gina Lumbra and Lori Martin, Pelkey said, “I would have been sunk. They saved me so many times.”
Pelkey applied to act as the court operations manager in 2009 after the Vermont Supreme Court restructured the state’s judiciary.
He also applied to the local superior court clerk position. Gaye Paquette got that job and still holds the position. Pelkey said that was a “wise decision, because she’s done a great job.”
Pelkey started his legal career in St. Albans working three years as an associate for James Levy.
Then Pelkey opened his own office on the corner of Kingman Street until the building’s sale forced his move to a new space on North Main Street, above the former Subway space. Celey and Paul Gamache owned the building.
“Celey told her husband, she said, ‘You make sure to give Jim a rent he can afford,’” Pelkey remembered.
“It was a huge space, it was like twelve-hundred square feet. I said, ‘I can’t afford this space.’
“Paul said, ‘No, no, $400 a month.’ I said, ‘I’ll take it.’”
The county clerk’s responsibilities significantly changed during Pelkey’s time in the position, specifically after the state judiciary restructuring.
“The county has very little to do now,” Pelkey said — but that’s relatively speaking.
County clerks still operate as passport agents and district clerks during election time, including performing any necessary recounts. And the county is still responsible for the maintenance of its own judicial building, in this case the historic courthouse on Church Street.
Aside from his challenging first day, one other memory of his career here stood out to Pelkey: trying a case in which the Bessette family farm sued the Vermont Egg Farm in Highgate, alleging flies from the egg farm were significantly disturbing the Bessette family’s herd.
Pelkey said the trial took five days during “one of the hottest summers I could remember.”
“Keep in mind this building was built in 1874,” he said. “We had no air conditioning in the building. ... Upstairs in the courtroom must have been a hundred and ten. We had every fan we had in the building blowing on the poor jurors, but all it was was blowing hot air on them. And we were talking about flies and cow manure.
“The jury took a couple of days to make the decision, but I think they made it probably a lot faster than they normally would because they wanted to get out of here and get somewhere where they could cool off.
“It was just ... just ... you couldn’t make that stuff up.”
Pelkey cautioned against getting the idea being county clerk or court operations manager is an action-packed thrill ride.
“I can’t pick out a lot of exciting things [to remember] like they do down at Lake Street,” he said, referring to the criminal court there. He laughed.
“Most of the stuff up here is rather dull. Rather boring. But, you know, you get personal injury cases and things like that.”
Pelkey said the local assistant judges are statutorily responsible for hiring his successor, but they haven’t done so yet. He anticipates coming back to train whomever they choose.
And he’ll continue as a city councilor, representing Ward Two.
Beyond that, Pelkey doesn’t have a lot of plans, save for a cruise in March and a subsequent knee surgery.
He said he and Mary, his wife, are “not going to be snowbirds. We’ll be staying in Vermont.”
As he put it, Pelkey plans to “get under my wife’s feet until she gets mad at me, tells me to go find some work or something, you know, that’s about it. Nothing major.”
Mary’s already retired.
“She’s loving it,” Pelkey said. “She says, ‘You’re going to retire too.’ I said, ‘Yes, ma’am. Yes, dear.’ I know those words.
“Until I drive her crazy. Then she’ll tell me to go find something to do.”