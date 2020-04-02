ST. ALBANS TOWN – According to a group of residents and municipal leaders organized to study walkability along Route 7, St. Albans Town is already largely complying with the group’s best recommendations for building sidewalks in the town.
Courtesy of the St. Albans Walk and Bike group—a coalition of St. Albans City and St. Albans Town residents and officials brought together with the wellness group RiseVT through a Better Connections grant—a list of sidewalk development-related recommendations was presented to the town’s selectboard last month.
While the group had been formed primarily to, with the assistance of a consultant, study connecting sidewalks from the St. Albans City line to the heavier development along Route 7 in St. Albans Town’s north, the group also looked at sidewalk planning at large in both communities.
“Part of the charge of this particular steering group is… to also take steps to set the stage for successful change,” RiseVT’s Amy Brewer, speaking on behalf of the group, explained. “What we wanted to do was provide our general recommendations… in addition to the recommendations of the consultant.”
Representatives from the group, as well as town officials, were quick to point out most of the group’s recommendations were already being addressed in some form by the town.
“Most of these recommendations have been integrated in planning work that we’re doing currently,” the town’s administration director, Ned Connell, noted during the selectboard’s March 16 meeting.
Among the group’s recommendations were advice to incorporate sidewalks into capital planning, something the town’s planning commission was already entertaining as it plots an infrastructure fund for the town’s local options tax revenues.
The group had also recommended temporary demonstration projects, similar to what the town had already attempted with a mock-up project on Maquam Shore Road last summer where officials had temporary advisory lanes for bicycles and pedestrians painted onto the road.
“Not everything has to wait until the perfect solution happens,” Brewer said. “We want to try things out before we build them—we don’t want to make mistakes.”
According to the selectboard’s vice chair Jessica Frost, she and several others connected to the walking and biking group had planned on speaking with businesses along Route 7 to do other demonstration projects before the now nationwide outbreak of COVID-19 put those plans on hold.
Other recommendations from the walking and biking group, from encouraging the town to consider taking over state roads to the creation of an impact fee-supported sidewalk fund, were also already being considered by the town’s selectboard in other ways.
After rescinding an impact fee ordinance related to sidewalks last year over reports the ordinance had discouraged residential developments, the selectboard asked the planning commission last year to revisit creating an impact fee ordinance the board could consider sometime this year.
Brewer clarified the group was recommending the town add flexibility to its impact fee ordinance in order to allow for different kinds of walking or biking infrastructure where appropriate.
“Not everything needs a sidewalk,” Brewer said. “We want to make sure it’s the right connector for the right situation.”
The board had previously also signed off on a letter to the Vermont Agency of Transportation signaling their interest in possibly taking over Lake Road, which would give the town more liberty in streetscaping within St. Albans Bay’s village area.
Many of the group’s recommendations mirrored those suggested in a series of reports from walkability expert Mark Fenton, who visited St. Albans Town this summer to study pedestrian infrastructure along Route 7, within St. Albans Bay and on Maquam Shore Road.
Those recommendations, according to Brewer, would help realize both the group’s specific goals for Route 7, where a consultant has recommended the construction of a mixed-use path tracing the road toward the Swanton town line, and sidewalk development more generally.
Brewer, recognizing that many of the group’s recommendations were already being considered, had her own simple advice for the selectboard as they move forward.
“Keep doing it,” Brewer said. “Keep your eye on doing it. Be intentional.”
Sidewalks continue to be a priority in St. Albans Town, where a 2018 survey showed residents overwhelmingly supported pedestrian paths and outdoor recreation.