Gary Godin, Jerry Noel, Dean Sanders, David Bombardier, Louis Hemingway, Billy Lestage, and Maurice Remillard, all graduated from BFA in 1968, and joined the U.S. Marine Corps.
Now, when you join the U.S. Marine Corps you know exactly what you did and exactly where you were headed. They all shipped off to Vietnam, and Bill Lestage was killed in action. All of the mentioned were of American Canadian French and American Canadian British background. In American Canadian culture, you put your country first, and your culture last.
Gary Godin stands out because it was his parents that gave me a job when I was a freshman at BFA. I really appreciated the job, and Gary's parents for giving me that job. Gary was a very good person and a real St. Albans hero.
I joined the Army National Guard in 1970, and when Bill Lestage was killed, this bothered me and I knew I had to step up, and so I asked the local S.t Albans units to activate me. They did not, and so I figured if I missed enough drills, they would activate me, which they did.
I arrived at Fort Hood Texas in February 1972, assigned to 2nd Battalion 7th CAV an elite U.S. Army Unit composed of 9 out of 10 soldiers who had served in Vietnam in 101st Airborne (we had a lot of 101st Airborne), 82nd Airborne, 173rd Airborne and 1st CAV soldiers.
After the summer of 1972, we had 75th Army Ranger Unit attached to us and I had the chance to go on a mission with a Captain Green Beret Advisor. We also trained up with South Vietnamese Army Soldiers who set up a prisoner of war camp at Fort Hood.
We knew we would get our mission in December 1972, and some Airborne Soldiers thought we were headed for Cambodia, while others figured we would be stationed at some mountain in Vietnam. No, everyone was wrong.
Our special training was designed to train us up for a target, and that target was Hanoi. Wow! We were the answer for ending the war. I recalled calling my mother and telling her of the news, which confused her. She ended the call telling me she loved me and could not wait until I arrived home.
My estimated time of service was over in September 1973, and so I moved from Gatesville, Texas to Austin, Texas and have been living here ever since. I joined the Texas Army National Guard in 1979, and deployed twice to Bosnia in 2000 and Kosovo in 2006.
Currently, I am a retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class. My wife Barbara is a Vietnam era disabled veteran, and she is my hero. She joined the U.S. Air Force in 1973.
