MORISVILLE — Twenty-four archers traveled to the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game club on Sunday, Sept. 13, for the first annual Colby Pattee Foundation 3-D Archery Shoot, held in honor of Colby Pattee.
The all-ages event was open to archers of all abilities, and participants enjoyed a day of shooting, food, raffles, and yard games.
The fundraiser brought in a little over $500 for the Colby Pattee Foundation.
“We will do this again next year; everyone had a blast,” said Renee Pattee, Colby’s mom.
The event was one of four held by the foundation to raise money and remember Colby Pattee. The foundation extended heartfelt thanks to the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club for hosting the event.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped at each event this year,” said Renee, “and now the planning for next year begins!”
The Colby Pattee Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping Colby’s passion for helping others alive by giving back to those dealt with life-altering medical conditions.
Funds are used to help with travel costs, including gas, hotels, food, medical bills, and unexpected bills.
This year the Colby Pattee Foundation was able to help four different families dealing with life-altering medical conditions.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Colby Pattee Foundation can visit the foundation’s Facebook or email the foundation at: colbypatteefoundationinc@gmail.com