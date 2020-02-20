HIGHGATE – A saturation patrol in Highgate conducted Wednesday afternoon resulted in more than a dozen civil citations, the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) said Thursday.
According to an SAPD release, the St. Albans-based police department deployed an additional two officers to Highgate Wednesday afternoon in order to conduct safety patrols targeting aggressive and distracted motorists commuting into and through the town.
Between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., officers conducted 20 traffic stops and issued 16 civil complaints, or tickets, as a result of the patrol, including six for speeding violations, one for a cellphone violation, one seatbelt violation and one for driving without a license.
“The St. Albans Police Department will continue to conduct high visibility traffic saturation patrols both in St. Albans and the Town of Highgate to ensure the safety of all motorists or our highways,” SAPD said in a statement.
SAPD has provided police coverage to the Town of Highgate since late spring in 2019.
Speeding continues to be a prominent policing concern in Highgate, according to several sets of minutes approved by Highgate’s selectboard over the past year.