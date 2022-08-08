ST. ALBANS — An employee at Northwestern Medical Center accessed the hospital’s electronic medical records system without authorization and obtained the personal information of patients.
The employee, who Director of Communications Kate Laddison said worked in a non-clinical position, has since been terminated. An internal investigation found the individual to have accessed the records between May 21, 2021 and June 10, 2022.
The information the employee accessed included patients’ full name, date of birth, home address, telephone number, social security number, account number, employer information, insurance information and medical history. The data did not include any financial information.
NMC sent personal letters to all individuals whose protected information was likely to have been accessed by the employee, according to an Aug. 8 press release.
Laddison could not share with the Messenger how many patients were affected, but said the hospital found the information was not used by the employee for any “ill intent.”
NMC discovered the violation during a routine auditing and monitoring process on June 9.
“NMC takes the privacy of our patients very seriously, and we want our patients and members of the public to feel confident that NMC has addressed this matter and is working to put additional safeguards in place to reduce the risk of this happening in the future,” the release stated.
NMC has initiated a targeted investigation, terminated the involved employee and is working with internal and external stakeholders to identify system and technology updates to improve patient confidentiality at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.