ST. ALBANS — Across the region, people will be worshiping far differently this weekend than they were as recently as this past Sunday. Honoring Governor Phil Scott’s prohibition on meetings of 50 or more, churches have suspended services and are finding alternate ways to connect with parishioners.
At St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans, a service will be held, but attendees will be watching from their homes as the service is streamed online.
Rev. Jason McConnell at the Franklin United Church is providing his sermon to congregants in email and in audio form on the church’s website.
The Catholic Diocese of Vermont has suspended services across the state, with the final mass open to the public held at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Private masses are still being held and both St. Mary’s and Holy Angels in St. Albans are open for people to go in and pray.
However, Catholics in Vermont are invited to stream services or watch them on WCAX on Sunday morning.
At the Georgia Plain Baptist Church, Pastor Tyler Smith has cancelled services for three weeks and will be live streaming a mini-service on Sunday.
“Things are pretty disrupted,” Smith said.
One of the roles of ministers is to provide comfort in times of strain, but they often do that person to person, which is not possible currently. Visitation to hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities is limited. Some are still allowing clergy, but not all. The Franklin County Rehab Center has cancelled Sunday services, offered by a rotating group of clergy, for the time being.
“We have a few members that are in the hospital and were hoping to transfer to a nursing home,” said Smith.
In place of in-person visits, “I’m trying to call and check in with people,” Smith said.
McConnell said he is “just trying to make sure people are cared for” and “maintain as as much community and spiritual growth as possible.
The pastor at St. Paul’s is also making calls to parishioners, said administrative assistant Jane Ryan.
“Most of our parishioners are staying in and communicating they won’t be going out much,” said Ryan. Much of their focus is on keeping in touch with people through social media, emails and phone calls, she explained. Ryan will remain in the office during the usual hours so people have a way to contact the church.
St. Paul’s has organized a volunteer committee to bring groceries and other items to those who can’t leave their homes.
Georgia Plain is also organizing a list of those who will need groceries delivered or medications picked up for them, said Smith. Church members are also working with the Georgia Food Shelf on other ways they can help. “It’s definitely an evolving situation,” said Smith.
The inability to gather together and the age of many congregants also places limits on what churches can do. Smith said his church would love to help by providing childcare. But many of the volunteers who could help are older and higher risk of complications from COVID-19. And the limits on how many people can gather together also make providing childcare a challenge.
Half of his congregation are in their 60s and 70s.
“There’s a lot of anxiety out there,” said Smith. “People aren’t sure how long this will last and how it will effect them long term.”
This is uncharted territory for ministers, too. “They don’t teach you in seminary how to pastor in a pandemic,” said Smith.
He has found support with other pastors, both locally and online. Another pastor pointed out that disease and plagues were the norm for much of human history, suggesting the long period in which people didn’t have to worry about such things was abnormal.