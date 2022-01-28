BARRE — Amtrak has cancelled passenger rail service on The Vermonter tomorrow due to the impending storm.
Amtrak is making a number of service changes for Saturday, including the following for the region:
The Vermonter is cancelled in both directions.
All New Haven-Springfield-Greenfield Service (Amtrak Hartford Line, Valley Flyer, Northeast Regional) is cancelled.
All Amtrak Northeast Corridor service between NYP and BOS is cancelled.
Amtrak expects that the Vermonter will operate on Sunday, although Sunday morning may bring additional cancellations depending on conditions.
