ST. ALBANS CITY — After last month’s effort to highlight the need to clean up the St. Albans parking garage, Ward 1 Alderperson Tim Hawkins approved of the extra steps city officials are now taking to keep it clean.
Hawkins sparked a wider community discussion about the quality of the St. Albans parking garage in September when he pushed the city administration to take increased measures to keep the place clean and free of transients.
A month later, it seems to be working.
“I definitely noticed a little bit of a difference,” Hawkins said Monday night, during City Council’s October meeting.
Public works director Marty Manahan provided the details of the efforts. Since September, the city has shut off the electric outlets in the parking garage’s towers to deter people from hanging out in the stairwells, updated the cleaning schedules, increased the number of police patrols in the area, used law enforcement to ask people to leave the garage, secured the upper story bulwarks and added more signage, lights and cameras.
The administration has also re-scheduled an employee to spend his early morning and afternoon cleaning out the stairwells to reduce the amount of litter. But even with the effort, Manahan said keeping the garage clean can still be a struggle, as he’s watched random groups vandalize the public building for seemingly no reason.
“We’ve got footage of kids throwing full cups of soda down the stairs just for no reason other than destructive,” Manahan said.
The city’s efforts, however, caused some unintended consequences.
During public comment, a homeless man who had been using the garage, Tom Berno, said officers asked him to leave two days after Hawkins asked the city to take a stronger hand with enforcement.
Berno said he’s had a difficult few months as he works to find housing in the St. Albans area. He’s been unable to find anything, he said, and the social security he receives hasn’t been able to keep him in a residence.
After listening to details of what he needs to find a place, councilors asked the city administration to take down his information so staff can assist him in finding the help he needs to come up with the funds to secure a residence.
As for the parking garage, Hawkins said he’s been talking with the administration to continue its efforts to clean up the public space.
“I just think it’s something we need to pursue. We’re not done yet. Because there’s some other things that I think can be done that I’m working on with the city manager, but the sentiment is, things are getting better,” Hawkins said.
In related news:
– St. Albans City Council approved the official designation of a four-way intersection at Lower Weldon and Federal streets. The vote finalized the decision after months of discussion concerning the intersection and whether a four-way stop was the best fit for traffic patterns in the area. Hawkins voted against the ordinance.
– Councilors also discussed the potential implementation of another four-way stop, this time at the Lake and Elm intersection due to poor sightlines.
Ward 3 Alderperson Marie Bessette said she has started to avoid using the intersection since almost getting sideswiped by a vehicle when she tried to turn onto Lake Street a few weeks back, and she recommended updating the intersection to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians – many of them children – in the area.
Hawkins, however, disagreed with the approach. In general, he said he doesn’t like the implementation of four-way stops unless they’re really necessary, and he pushed council to consider other options before approving the new traffic design.
“We can’t put a stop sign everywhere, and I think there are other things that could be done,” he said.
City Manager Dominic Cloud recommended continuing the discussion as the approval process plays out, and councilors agreed to a site visit to inform future talks.
– Maple Run Superintendent Bill Kimball visited St. Albans City Council to give an update about the schools, to explain some of the ongoing capital projects and to introduce himself to counselors.
– St. Albans City Council approved the appointment of Marcus Neabar to the police advisory board.
