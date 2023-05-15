ST. ALBANS — From May 16-20, the Northwest Regional Planning Commission wants Franklin County residents to reconsider how necessary their drives are.
The “Park Your CARbon” initiative aims to get people thinking about how they can avoid unnecessary car trips, saving gas money and lowering carbon emissions.
“It’s basically a weeklong campaign to get people thinking about how they can cut down on traditional car trips,” NRPC energy and climate planner Marlena Valenta said.
40% of Vermont’s carbon emissions come from transportation, so Valenta said thinking of how a person can walk, bike or take public transportation is a great way to help fight climate change.
For every person that signs a pledge from the Vermont Department of Transportation site Go! Vermont, Vermont-based bike and pedestrian organization Local Motion will plant a tree.
The pledge can be found at www.connectingcommuters.org/parkyourcarbon/.
The pledge isn’t enforced or entirely committal, Valenta said, and is instead a way to get the conversation started about carpooling, walking or using public transportation instead of single-passenger cars.
In Franklin County, Valenta said projects to improve walkability are paying off and making it easier for people to be less car-dependent, helping their wallets, their health and the environment.
The completion of the Lamoille Valley and Missisquoi Valley Rail Trails, along with sidewalk projects and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure like marked crosswalks have made walking or biking places easier than ever before.
If you have an interest in purchasing an electric vehicle or electric bicycle, Valenta said there are incentive programs through organizations like VTrans.
“The big thing for me is always highlighting personal savings as much as environmental benefits,” Valenta said. “Altruism is great, but we’re also thinking about people’s bottom lines, and we’re thinking about how this is such a big cost for Vermonters and how this is a big burden, and that we can alleviate that.”
However, most electric vehicle purchasers won’t see savings in the short term, and instead see reduced fuel and repair costs.
According to a report from NBC5 Business, a new electric vehicle costs typically 25% more than equivalent gas vehicles, with an average cost of around $60,000 compared to $45,000 for gas vehicles.
In the long run, consumers will pay significantly less in fuel costs, with an average electric vehicle battery costing $10-$20 to fully power, compared to a full tank of gas running over $40.
To offset the upfront costs, Vermont has a number of programs and offers. At the federal level, consumers can apply for tax credits offered under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act found at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/.
Vermont incentive programs, available at www.DriveElectricVT.com/incenstives, include rebates and incentives for eBikes, electric motorcycles and cars.
The MileageSmart Used Electric Vehicle Incentive program, a partnership between the State of Vermont and Capstone, is offering to cover 25% of the cost up to $5,000 of a used high efficiency or electric vehicle. More information is available at www.MileageSmartVT.org.
Valenta also suggested using the VTrans website www.connectingcommuters.org to find ways to carpool with other people and utilize as many resources as possible to both save money and cut carbon emissions.
