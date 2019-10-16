ST. ALBANS – Parents filed into Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans’s auditorium Tuesday for the first of what administrators said would be several public forums concerning the school’s difficult transition to proficiency-based learning.
As members of the administration walked the audience through where, per an internal audit, BFA’s transition to proficiencies had gone wrong, parents aired their frustration with the school, accusing BFA of jeopardizing their students’ education with a dogged transition.
Many called for an apology beyond those already delivered that night.
“I think we are owed an apology from a lot of people,” called one parent. “I don’t think anybody is walking away tonight feeling heard.”
Debate around the school’s proficiencies spilled into the public late last month when parents first approached the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD)’s school board with concerns around their students’ transcripts – the first issued since the school began transitioning to proficiencies.
According to parents, the transcripts they received were inconsistent and inaccurate, and were likely to disadvantage their senior students as they applied for early enrollment at college.
Several said college admissions offices told them outright BFA’s transcripts wouldn’t be accepted.
Parents repeated those concerns Tuesday, stating the clunky transition threatened their students’ chances at colleges and scholarships with transcripts they said didn’t accurately represent their students who performed well under the traditional grading system.
Proficiency-based learning was one of several sweeping education reforms rolled into place with the passage of Act 77, the same legislation that ushered in other reforms mandating personalized learning plans and flexible pathways.
Educators have described the transition, where the longtime education model of class time and unit tests is replaced with an emphasis on a student’s mastery of specific skills, as one of the most dramatic reforms in nearly a century.
“This is a new system,” MRUSD assistant superintendent Bill Kimball said. “We’ve been in a Carnegie unit-based system for over 120 years. We got very comfortable with it...
“You can’t change into proficiency-based learning lightly.”
While the state set certain guidelines for the proficiency-based model, much of what that model would look like was left to the individual schools to decide, leading to a patchwork of interpretations statewide.
Following several rounds of transcript revisions that, according to officials, still weren’t completely accurate as of Tuesday night, BFA and MRUSD’s central office conducted an internal audit of its transition.
Assistant superintendent Kimball and BFA’s assistant principal Sara Kattam, both newcomers to the district with experience in proficiency learning at other schools, led with the results of those audits Tuesday night.
They described a system that had been steered largely through independent decision-making, without any centralized monitoring or clear idea as to who had the final authority to make those decisions.
According to Kimball and Kattam, scoring and defining proficiencies were left to the individual departments, which led to conflicting interpretations of the proficiency system across BFA as a whole and created inconsistencies within the school’s reporting, including within its transcripts.
“Departments determine their own systems for scoring and develop their own proficiencies, which, as you can imagine, created confusion, especially when all of those grades have to go into one reporting system,” Kattam said.
There was, they said, a lack of communication across the board between teachers, parents and students, and while professional development for BFA’s staff had taken place, that training taught only a “surface level” understanding of the new system.
“Our staff is doing the best they can with what they had, but they needed more professional development,” Kimball said.
Kimball and Kattam also reported that removing time limits and allowing for students to retake tests or redo assignments had discouraged some students from keeping up with their work.
According to Kimball, steps were being taken to immediately correct transcripts for students in the class of 2020, especially as students participated in the early admissions process with deadlines at the end of the month. “We’ve been in triage mode,” Kimball said. “We’re in rapid response.”
Per Kimball, meetings with the senior class of students concluded that transferable skills, another standard set in the wake of Act 77, be averaged separately from a students’ proficiency scores, and that course averages be scored to the hundredth decimal place for accuracy’s sake.
Students’ proficiency point averages – recognized in lieu of grade point averages – would now be grouped into more precise percentiles to accurately show how students compared to their peers.
According to Kimball, class rank would be available in the form of a letter from BFA’s guidance office for students who would need it for college applications.
While some students lobbied for a weighted proficiency point average according to course rigor, Kimball said a survey of schools in Northern Vermont revealed that only one school in the region did as such, and that that school was phasing it out.
Kimball said errors still existed within the most recently revised transcripts, and while he hesitated to say when the issue would be resolved, he promised they’d be finished as soon as possible.
While the argument around BFA’s transcripts anchored on the class of 2020, parents with students in the following classes were also on hand, calling for a more complete revision of the system so the issues with the class of 2020 didn’t carry into subsequent classes.
“We’re in triage mode now for senior transcripts, but I want you all to know we’re putting professional development in place to improve the system for the next set of students,” Kattam replied.
She and Kimball reported that an in-service day later this month was already slotted for professional development regarding proficiency-based learning, and that an audit was planned for BFA’s use of PowerSchool, a reporting software used statewide that parents sometimes struggled making sense of or even accessing, according to one parent who spoke Tuesday.
The school would also be forming its own parent advisory group as it moved forward with its state-mandated shift to proficiencies, something Kimball encouraged parents to volunteer for.
BFA would also be providing whatever support was needed from the guidance office as current seniors continued the early application process, officials stressed.
Current copies of the BFA transcript, streamlined following original complaints levied over how bloated those transcripts were, now included profiles explaining the school’s proficiency system for both BFA and, if needed, the abutting Northwest Technical Center.
Parents questioned why the school appeared to be making this transition on its own when it was a statewide initiative.
Both Kimball and the district’s superintendent Kevin Dirth answered that they felt the Agency of Education was absent when it came to administering the state’s transition to proficiencies.
“There’s been little to no support from the Agency for this whole transfer,” Kimball said. “No one is coordinating this from the state level.”
It was an answer that some saw as an excuse and others sympathized with during an extensive back-and-forth that continued through much of the night.
Much of that debate echoed a longtime argument around BFA relating to class ranking, which BFA has historically opted against.
Parents said they felt that, with the proficiency system condensing letter grades into a system of ones, twos, threes and fours, where a three was considered passing, their students that traditionally performed well were grouped into a “three” alongside students who passed classes, but not at the same level of performance.
Those concerns were compounded by reports that teachers promised “they wouldn’t hand out fours” and “taught to a three,” as more than one parent said.
Weighting proficiency-point averages, they argued, could even a playing field for students who were confused by what was being asked of them while still academically challenging themselves in Advanced Placement courses.
Several senior students shared a similar sentiment, stating that they felt at least a weighted rank could motivate students who were considered high-achievers in the traditional system but were discouraged under BFA’s proficiency scale.
Kimball said it was a conversation he hoped to have more staff and more students involved with, as, as one present senior pointed out, nearly all of the seniors present that night were within the Advanced Placement cohort of students who’d benefit from weighted grades.
“A lot of people in this room are people who take AP classes,” the student said. “The people who aren’t represented are the people who haven’t, and that’s not just because they’re not smart or don’t try – there are real extenuating circumstances that prevent people from taking these classes.”
Superintendent Dirth asked that parents who hear a teacher say they only “taught to a three” immediately report that information to the administration.
He also formally apologized for the strife caused by the school’s muddled transition to proficiencies, telling the audience, “this has been difficult for everybody, and we know that.”
“As the superintendent, I’ll tell you right now, that I apologize for that,” Dirth said. “I certainly have higher expectations of our schools, and of myself, and I don’t like that this has happened, and we’re doing everything possible to work with you and make sure we’re doing what’s best for our school district.”
He said the district would be more active in communicating with parents and students, and that further forums would continue throughout the year.