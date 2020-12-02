SWANTON — The parents of a month old infant who died in August have been charged in his death, Vermont State Police announced on Wednesday.
Stephanie Gero, 28, of St. Albans, and Matthew Cushing, 36, of St. Albans, are facing charges following a four-month investigation into the death of Leo Cushing.
According to Vermont State Police, investigators were alerted to Leo's death at 5 a.m. on Aug. 1. He died in the Highgate Road home in Swanton where he lived with his parents.
An autopsy performed by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of death as subdural hemorrhage to the brain and the manner of death was a homicide, according to VSP.
VSP reports investigators learned Gero was alone with the child and caused the injuries which caused the infant's death.
Police say Matthew Cushing knew Gero was barred from being alone with Leo, but left her with the child unsupervised while he showered.
Following a review of the case by the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, Gero was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child with death resulting. Prosecutors also determined that Matthew Cushing was to be charged with cruelty to a child with death resulting.
Both were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Bail for Gero was set at $25,000 and she was lodged at the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of bail. Her arraignment was scheduled for Thursday,
Matthew Cushing was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Dec. 22 to answer the charge against him.
The Vermont State Police was assisted in the investigation by the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, the Vermont Department for Children and Families, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
