ST. ALBANS TOWN — State Sen. Corey Parent has resigned from his position as director of operations with the Town of St. Albans.
His last day is June 3.
“We’re sad to see Corey move on to other opportunities,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson said in a press release. “He brought a lot of energy, vision and talent to Town Hall which helped us achieve a number of projects and ultimately moved the Town forward. He will be missed.”
Parent was hired in the fall of 2020 and oversaw the development and execution of a number of planning and operational initiatives for St. Albans Town. He'll be staying involved with the Town through the summer months to wrap up the projects he is overseeing.
Parent also announced on May 15 that he would not be seeking a fifth term in the Vermont Legislature, where he served as one of two of Franklin County's senators for the last eight years.
As for future plans, Parent started his own consulting firm, Forty-Four Seven Strategies, LLC., which will focus on business development, strategy, public relations, government affairs and municipal project management.
“I’ve been lucky to be able to move a number of projects forward for the Town of St. Albans,” Parent stated in a release. “ We’re lucky to live in Franklin County’s fastest growing community and I look forward to staying involved and doing my part as a resident to make sure we continue on this path.”
