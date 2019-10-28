ST. ALBANS TOWN – It’s 2019 and St. Albans Town has built sidewalks, is well into building a new garage and its selectboard has met with its counterparts in St. Albans City without the weight of pending litigation.
Goals that selectboards have wrestled with for years were now works-in-progress, including planning for a future town hall and engineering on a health path crossing the St. Albans State Highway.
When the selectboard was pressed over pedestrian projects last Monday night during a public meeting, the chair, Brendan Deso, referred to a “paradigm shift” in the town’s government. On Friday afternoon, Deso met with the Messenger in part to elaborate on that claim.
“You’ve got people buying into things that they would never have bought into,” Deso said. “We’ve got the ability to actually put concrete sidewalks into the ground where we didn’t last year. We have a board that’s more willing to meet in the middle… and a board that’s more approachable in the eyes of City Hall.
“You’ve got real collaboration above the recreation department, above departments of public works, above the fire department,” Deso continued. “You’ve got city and town management collaborating in ways they didn’t before.”
Earlier this year, months after last of several lawsuits brought by the town over access to the city’s municipal wastewater system concluded in St. Albans City’s favor, Deso and St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith met with the Messenger to commit to improving relations between their two municipalities.
That commitment culminated in a joint meeting between the town’s selectboard and the St. Albans City Council, something Deso, a member of the selectboard since 2017, said couldn’t have happened even a year ago, when the two communities were pitted against each other over litigation.
Deso told the Messenger Friday that a lot of what the town was doing seemed to be the town trying to catch up to its revitalizing neighbors and even its own priorities, with Deso noting that the replacement of the St. Albans Town garage and addressing issues with the St. Albans Town Hall had been prioritized in town documents for well over a decade.
Before its current iteration, the selectboard had explored both replacing the town garage and looking into either restoring or replacing its town hall, opting to prioritize the garage in both 2015, when voters defeated the construction of a new town garage, and again in 2019 when voters overwhelmingly approved the project.
Deso compared the town’s current activities to “putting out fires” in some ways.
“For the last 15 years, I can say confidently that this board has done nothing but study,” Deso said. “We study issues but have done nothing to correct any of them. The first thing we’ve actually done to correct anything is the new garage.”
Among the larger of those “fires” Deso referenced was the St. Albans Town Hall, a 120-year-old former school and municipal building perched in St. Albans Bay and still utilized as the town’s municipal hub.
Issues with the town hall have been well documented. An infrastructure report filed last year advised it be replaced, reporting that a renovation would be expensive and stating that the current town hall no longer had the vault space for the municipal documents the town was required to keep and that there were accessibility issues, especially for those who need to access town hall’s upstairs offices.
Currently, the town has tasked a committee with exploring future options for the town hall, ranging from a likely expensive restoration in St. Albans Bay to the possibility of building a new town hall closer to one of the town’s growth centers.
The town is also exploring a possible stormwater utility as an answer to water quality commitments the town is obligated to meet. Regardless of how the town chooses to answer those commitments, Deso noted that it’d be another area where St. Albans Town is effectively “catching up” to neighbors in St. Albans City or other communities with similar obligations.
Other issues in St. Albans Town were less expected, Deso said, citing the selectboard’s recent commitment to altering the town’s zoning rules after those rules prevented the opening of a commercial daycare in St. Albans despite a well-known need to childcare facilities in Franklin County as a whole.
“I think the town is so far behind in so many key areas,” Deso admitted Friday. “We have so much to do in the short term.”
Deso was, however, optimistic about the positive directions a lot of smaller projects in the town were taking, especially in regard to sidewalks and work in the town’s several parks.
“There’s so many small things that we do that don’t get light, because we’re working on so many other bigger projects and talking about so many other future obligations,” Deso said. “You look at something small like the new pavilion at Cohen Park, we’re spending money to do renovations at the Stonehouse, we continue to make [American with Disabilities Act] improvements in both parks, we paid for a portion of the sidewalk in the industrial park and we collaborated with the city for a sidewalk on Fairfield Street.”
Deso would add that, even with his own opposition against it, the town had passed an impact fee effectively guaranteeing some funding for its sidewalk plans, and the planning commission was now looking at carving the town’s local options tax fund into a capital plan with dedicated funding for town projects across the board.
“These are all things nobody thought possible a year ago,” Deso continued. “We’re moving in such a positive direction.”
As the town continues toward 2020, Deso said the town would “have to be willing to look at ideas that would have made us uncomfortable even five years ago,” he said, and added that he hoped town residents would “not be afraid to get involved and make their voice heard” as it moves forward with its longlist of projects.
“A lot of that comes down to the community supporting the official,” Deso said.
He also said he’d hope that, as the town moves forward, more newcomers would get involved with town politics and helped make its many boards more representative of St. Albans Town’s growing community, following the footsteps of selectpersons like himself and Jessica Frost, planning commissioners like Erin Creley and development review board members like Jonathan Giroux.
“I don’t think I offer anything somebody else can’t replicate if they’re the right person,” Deso said. “If we continue on the trend that we’re on of having new people every couple of years and continuing to work meaningfully toward infrastructure projects like the town hall, we should start to see a lot come to fruition.”