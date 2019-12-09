ENOSBURG FALLS — Saturday night was dark and chilly, with temperatures just above 10 degrees — but those here who braved it got a warm show.
The village’s holiday parade kicked off at 5 p.m.
Dozens of floats and lit vehicles, ranging from a purple-hued truck to tree-green tractors, from a manager recreation to a giant cow, crawled up Dickinson Avenue and around the corner, up Main Street, for just under a half-hour.
Spectators lined sidewalks and stood on porches, save for those already gathered near Lincoln Park.
The Enosburg Business Association sponsored the parade, as well as several holiday-themed events the same day: a visit with Santa, wagon rides, competitive gingerbread house decorating and live music.
The EBA’s Shawna Lovelette said the parade had around 16 entries. The EBA also had awards to recognize youth, tractors, trucks, walking and local business entries.
A village fire truck finished the parade, with Old St. Nick himself as a passenger. He rode up Main Street to the park to help the EBA light it up — although Lovelette told the Messenger the EBA gives “great thanks” to the local Lions Club, who this year “generously agreed” to improve the park’s electrical infrastructure by creating winterized electrical boxes for the sake of the holiday show.
Lovelette said that allows the EBA to light up just about every tree in the park.
“Their generous donation is making the lighting of the park bigger and better than it has ever been before,” Lovelette told the Messenger. “There are countless hours by them and Dave Stetson and his crew to make sure each tree is connected and lights up on cue.”
But that’s not to forget Seth Hungerford and the Cold Hollow Career Center students who Lovelette said braved early November days to help her physically place holiday lights in the park trees.
Lovelette said the Santa visit, which occupied two hours from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, “has been happening ever since the days of the Somerset, way before my time.”
During Santa’s visit, local kiddos bring the jolly old man their Christmas letters — and “it’s rumored,” according to Lovelette, “that if they include their return address, Santa finds the time to send them a letter back before Christmas.”
The Peoples Trust Company sponsored that event, which happened simultaneously with the gingerbread house decorating contest.
As the sun lowered, and the temperatures with it, TimKath Enterprises filled the central downtown with music, while the good people at the Flying Disc handed out free hot cocoa to a steady stream of chilly folk. Many gripped the warm cups while they watched Troy Millette play live ahead of the park.
After all this, the EBA hosted and catered a community Christmas party from 7-11 p.m. at the Enosburg Opera House, including more music from Millette as well as the deceptively geriatric Old Man Garage Band.
The festivities included the return of the EBA’s stocking auction — 12 stockings local businesses filled, sold by silent auction. This year the proceeds benefit efforts to restore the fence around the Lincoln Park “Doughboy” statue and to rededicate the monument in spring 2020.
Lovelette said the weekend “is really a community effort, and the EBA couldn’t do it without our great community partners and local businesses who give so much, at this time, back to the community.”