ST. ALBANS — 2020 was a year unlike any other in recent memory.
A once-in-a-century pandemic overturned everyday life and touched on everything Vermonters do, from family to work to school to play.
New phrases like "social distancing" and "Zoom meetings" would become everyday lingo as Vermonters learned to adapt to life at a distance.
For some, it would mean tragedy. More than 500 cases of COVID-19 have been found in Franklin County, and the disease would end up taking at least 25 lives locally by the year's end.
For others, the pandemic would be a call to arms of sorts, as locals worked tirelessly to support one another and lift one another's spirits amid an ubiquitous pandemic.
It was also a year that saw an unprecedented conversation around racism and policing occur locally, as the movements sparked in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd were taken up in the small towns of Franklin County.
Here are the five overarching stories that defined the pages of the Messenger this year.
#1 A pandemic upends life in Northwest Vermont
Few stories could ever be as disruptive or overwhelming as a pandemic.
As 2020 began, COVID-19 was a distant happening, confined largely to a city quite literally on the other side of the world. It would still be several weeks before the disease would even be named a pandemic.
By March, however, the disease came to Vermont. The first local cases were reported, and schools and businesses were closed. Suddenly, a disease from half a world away had overturned life in the Green Mountain State.
Ten months later, more than 500 locals from Franklin County would test positive for COVID-19. Twenty-five people would die due to complications of the disease.
Schools, closed in March, had to figure out remote teaching virtually overnight, a challenge for some made worse by noticeable gaps in internet access around Franklin County’s more rural corners. For some, having kids home exasperated an already deep need for child care.
Businesses, meanwhile, were forced to adapt as Vermont’s governor ordered nonessential businesses to shutter and work remotely.
Some, like the Rail City Market in St. Albans City, revamped their websites to offer online shopping for the first time. Classic sit-down restaurants like Twiggs and Mimmo’s began delivering.
The pandemic would deepen an already severe crisis among Vermont’s dairy farmers who, after years of struggling with chronically low milk prices, suddenly watched two of their largest markets — schools and restaurants — dry up overnight.
In April, a local corrections facility saw Vermont’s first outbreak among its prisons. By May, 45 inmates and 18 staff members at the Northwestern State Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.
As, in Gov. Phil Scott’s words, the “spigot turned” and business resumed, Vermonters had to become quasi-public health experts, learning overnight about concepts like “social distancing” and “flattening the curve” to help control COVID-19’s spread in Vermont.
Schools resuming in-person lessons in the fall also reflected a “new normal” that left most students in a mixture of in-person lessons and at-home learning. At times, possible exposures to COVID-19 would lead classrooms — and in at least one instance a local school — to transition entirely to remote learning.
A second flare-up of COVID-19 beginning in November led restrictions on gatherings to tighten again and saw the first cases in a Franklin County long-term care facility. As of Wednesday, 87 cases of COVID-19 had been found among the staff and residents of the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The year ended with the first signs of light at the end of the tunnel, however. The first vaccines arrived in Vermont about midway through December and, on Dec. 16, the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered to staff at the Northwestern Medical Center.
#2 Nationwide debate on police, racism comes to Franklin County
As 2020 began, eyes were already on the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD).
A former officer was facing assault charges after video showed him punching a handcuffed woman in custody, and subsequent months would see assault — and in one case kidnapping — charges raised against two other now-former officers for unrelated incidents.
Those incidents led to attempts at policy-level reforms within the St. Albans department, while the officers involved were removed from SAPD if they hadn’t left already. But as 2020 wound on, attempts to reform the department’s hiring, review and use-of-force policies continued.
Meanwhile, a national conversation around policing and racism, spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, made its way to Vermont — and to Franklin County.
Well over 100 people gathered in Taylor Park for what was likely the largest protest in St. Albans in recent memory, and locals went before the city council and local school board to call for changes in the way the community handles policing.
In Swanton, a back-and-forth was fought between locals on the community’s art walls over murals in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, spurring village officials to eventually remove the walls and commit to some form of dialogue around racism in Swanton.
In the aftermath of the debate around the murals, the town’s animal control officer resigned after receiving criticism online for wearing a face mask with a Confederate battle flag on it while working, and for several Facebook posts criticized by members of the public as racist.
His parents, Swanton’s longtime health officer Dan Billado and deputy health officer Lynn Billado, followed suit.
Fairfax saw a protest almost every week in the months following Floyd’s death.
Fairfax’s selectboard, meanwhile, sparked controversy over initially shooting down a statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, drawing criticism from the wider Fairfax public and even town staff. The board later approved a statement supporting Black Lives Matter in response to the backlash.
Conversations around policing are likely to continue into 2021, as well, as the Maple Run Unified School District continues a review of the school resource officer program and as both St. Albans City and St. Albans Town launch reformed police advisory committees.
Three of the region’s departments — SAPD, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the local Vermont State Police barracks — are also each looking at different attempts to improve community policing, seen by the departments as a possible answer to public concerns over police issues.
#3 Pandemic exposes, widens economic gaps in Vermont
While the pandemic affected virtually everyone, some felt COVID-19’s sting and its effects on the economy more directly.
In the wake of COVID-19’s first surge through Vermont and the resulting state-ordered closures of most businesses, hunger and unemployment surged.
According to a recent State of Working Vermonters report, employment in Franklin County fell by more than 7% between November 2019 and November 2020. More than 100,000 Vermonters filed initial claims for unemployment in 2020, smashing Great Recession-era records.
Even as businesses were allowed to reopen, some sectors, like restaurants and inns, only managed to reemploy some of their staff, as the loss of tourism, pandemic restrictions and the other effects of COVID-19 meant fewer customers.
The surge in unemployment was acutely felt at the beginning of the pandemic, when Vermont’s then-underfunded unemployment system buckled under the sheer volume of unemployment claims.
Meanwhile, food insecurity is believed to have surged during the pandemic. A University of Vermont survey suggested the pandemic had left a quarter of Vermont’s population food insecure, and several local food shelves reported seeing significantly more use during the pandemic.
Social distancing measures needed to slow COVID-19’s spread ultimately moved more of life online, immediately disadvantaging those living in Franklin County’s rural corners, where internet access can be sparse and, when available, lacking.
Franklin County’s broadband gaps suddenly directly impacted some locals’ access to health care and, in the case of their kids, an equal opportunity for remote education.
The pandemic also spurred concerns around public health and, after 2019 saw overall opioid-related deaths decline for the first time in years, preliminary data showed deaths related to drug overdoses climbing again in 2020 as the pandemic made accessing needed services more challenging.
#4 Neighbors help neighbors during the height of a pandemic
While the pandemic tore up everyday life in Vermont, neighbors helping neighbors very much became the norm for Franklin County folks.
A group of local sewers came together to form a volunteer mask-making group that ultimately supplied communities in Northwest Vermont with tens of thousands of free face masks.
Taking a page out of the St. Albans Face Mask Group’s book, local teachers converted their schools’ makerspaces into impromptu personal protective equipment shops.
Food- and charity-drives also found serious support from the community this year, as typical Franklin County stalwarts like Operation Happiness reported a high volunteer turnout and pulled a significant amount of toys and food from the community.
In early May, dairy farmers, backed by the Dairy Farmers of America, organized drive-thru events to give away milk to those who needed it.
Even kids got involved, like the team of soccer players from Fairfax, Fletcher and Westford who filled two pick-up trucks with food for their local food shelf, and like the St. Albans City School sixth-grader who organized a bottle drive to help create care packages for those in need.
People came together to raise each other’s spirits as well.
Teachers paraded across Franklin County towns to greet their socially distanced students. Festive teddy bear displays adorned local lawns and windows. Firetrucks and police cruisers, sometimes with special guests, became regular sights on holidays and birthdays.
It was a time that showed, when things were at their worst, people had a community they could turn to.
#5 USCIS threatens, then cancels furlough of 1,100 Vermonters
Amid the height of a pandemic, St. Albans almost saw hundreds furloughed as the result of a political fight over the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ budgeting woes.
Reports USCIS would furlough more than 1,100 Vermonters in response to a budget deficit spurred outcry from Vermont officials, fearing the impact the furloughs could have to an economy already struggling with a pandemic.
"This is going to be huge,” St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith told the Messenger when furloughs were announced. "The trickle-down effect will be long lasting.”
At the time, USCIS said it was facing a significant deficit brought on by a lack of immigration into the U.S. amid pandemic travel restrictions. Some, including Sen. Patrick Leahy, D–Vt., blamed Trump era mismanagement and immigration policy more generally.
Amid a public backlash and greater scrutiny by legislators in Washington, D.C., the agency began delaying its threats to furlough employees.
Eventually, a budget surplus was revealed at the federal agency and, amid promises to raise fees on immigration services and some Congressional support for further funding, the agency cancelled furloughs altogether.
USCIS’s Vermont Service Center, based in St. Albans City with a satellite office in Essex Junction, employs more than 1,700 in the Green Mountain State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.