ENOSBURG FALLS – What should a high school graduate know when they walk out of a school gymnasium with a diploma in hand?
While the answer seems to change depending on whichever educator, expert or employer one might talk to, the administration at the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) are looking to another group to answer that question: students.
A group of high school students handpicked by principals to represent all six towns now constituting FNESU have come together to explore what the ideal “Portrait of a Graduate” is, an image the students will later share with FNESU’s school board to help guide the administration’s future planning.
While those handful of students come from every corner of the supervisory union, they fairly evenly represented FNESU’s two high schools, with seven students from Richford and eight students from Enosburg Falls participating. Five of those students also attended classes at the Cold Hollow Career Center in Enosburg Falls.
The “Portrait of a Graduate” is a planning process allowing for members of the community and individual students to influence education policy so that it best represents the students’ and community members’ image of a well-developed student.
Before presenting their findings to the supervisory union’s school board, the group will have interviewed community members ranging from military and college recruiters to state senators and local business owners, and will have released a community survey to help inform the final overall “portrait.”
The most important voices in the planning process, however, might be those of the students themselves, who seemed happy during their Monday meeting at the Cold Hollow Career Center about having a chance for their own opinions around education to be heard and tapped for the supervisory union’s planning.
“We get a say in it and share what our views are,” Meghan Donna, an Enosburg Falls High School student attending both Enosburg Falls High School and the Cold Hollow Career Center, said. “We get input.”
“We’re starting with students instead of letting the school board do it,” Brianna DeMag, another Enosburg Falls and Cold Hollow student, agreed.
According to students, fresh from interviews with an area business owner and state senator Corey Parent, the process behind “Portrait of a Graduate” was different from the typical classroom experience, offering a sort of agency they typically did not see in a classroom.
“It’s a very different environment of thinking,” Kyle Ovitt, another Enosburg Falls high school student, said. “Here, it’s us coming up with all of the ideas and deciding as a group whether it’s a good idea.”
The participating students at FNESU were still working through a long-list of the characteristics they hoped would inform their final “portrait,” a list they asserted was “huge” and still did not conclusively define what the ideal graduate from FNESU’s two high schools would look like.
Already, though, there appeared to be takeaways from what the “Portrait of a Graduate” work had highlighted.
The students, guided by consultant Wendy Baker, seemed to already agree there were differences between traditional education practices and what might be needed for students to succeed in the future.
One observation made by the students appeared to be the difference between learning the content needed for school testing and learning skills students would be able to use once they either enter the workforce or enroll in college.
According to the students, the balance between those two conversations still favored testing in schools, despite many now acknowledging the skills taught through schools would also be important for a high school graduate.
“Even if I know right now those skills would help me in the real world, it’s pushed on us that we need to pass the test,” Ovitt said.
“The whole grading system is based on tests,” agreed Logan Benoit, an eleventh grader also representing the Enosburg Falls High School.
Several noted that the skills-oriented education they were looking into through the “Portrait of a Graduate” work was something that was already somewhat accessible through the opportunities at the Cold Hollow Career Center, with Donna saying they learned transferable skills “we don’t always get in a regular classroom” through the supervisory union’s technical center.
The group of students also observed the skills graduates would need to know would likely be different in light of a changing economy and changing world, with some concluding that, in the words of Combs, graduates would need “skills a computer can’t do for you.”
“What people have to do then is going to be different from what we’re doing right now,” agreed DeMag.
Those were observations the students seemed to think their teachers already shared, with Enosburg Falls High School student Ethan Hogaboom using one of the high school’s math teachers as an example.
“The way she teaches is not just overall content, but how to use it,” Hogaboom said. “You build that foundation.”
While none of those students would graduate this summer – all represented either freshman, sophomore or junior classes – some recognized the changes their final presentation may advocate for could be long term processes enacted well after their tenures in Richford or Enosburg Falls.
Still, they agreed it was important work.
“It may not be effecting us during our turn, but it’s important the classes after us get what we need or will,” Ovitt said.
The students finished their second of four meetings Monday, with a final presentation to the supervisory union’s board pitched for early April.
After that, according to Baker, students may have a chance to come back to the table with members of the administration and educators to talk about following up on the “portrait” they and the community helped paint.
As for the chances for community members to sound off on what they hoped a graduate from FNESU would bring with them, the students said surveys would be coming soon.
“Hold your horses,” Ovitt said as Monday’s interview came to a close. “It’s coming.”