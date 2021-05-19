ST. ALBANS CITY — Holiday House Residential Care Center will be closing its doors, according to the owner of the facility.
Coleen Kohaut, the owner of the longterm care facility that houses 19 residents, wouldn’t specify an exact timeframe for the closing on Tuesday, but sources say the issue came to light at a meeting of the Board of Franklin Homestead and Carriage House last week. At that meeting, the timeframe was reportedly mentioned as “sudden and unexpected.”
Kohaut says that all staff and members of the facility have already been taken care of and will go to other facilities in the area.
“As a businesswoman it’s a decision that I had to make for my own business. I have taken care of my people,” she told The Messenger.
The facility — one of three that Kohaut owns — has 42 beds.
“I did everything in accordance with all state regulatory agencies. I still have two other businesses that will remain open. I’m not going bankrupt and my entire business is not closing,” said Kohaut.
Kohaut’s family purchased Holiday House in January 1981. Her parents, Phillip and Tressa Condon, were pioneers in longterm care.
Franklin County Rehab Center, one of Kohaut's other facilities in St. Albans, opened May 2004. In 2018, Franklin County Rehab was recognized nationally with a Bronze Quality Award and a Silver Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and American College of Health Care Administrators.
In testimony before the Vermont Legislature in 2020, on increasing the minimum wage, Kohaut said, "As said before, we would love to be able to pay all of our employees more. Health care facilities are dealing with a workforce crisis, as facilities struggle to recruit new employees and retain current staff. We have never had to use a nurse staffing agency in the last 37 years until this past fall due to workforce availability.”
According to that testimony, Vermont is one of the oldest aging states in the nation and Franklin County is one of the oldest aging counties in Vermont.
