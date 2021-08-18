Respondents to a community input survey on the future of the 4th Street property overwhelmingly want it to be used for recreation, rather than new development.
The Swanton Enhancement Project (SEP) presented findings from the 4th Street Property survey at the Selectboard’s regular meeting Aug. 17.
The property was originally slated to be sold to a local developer for new apartments. But the selectboard voted to postpone the sale in March when a large group of community members voiced their concerns about how the property could be better used.
The SEP was tasked by the Selectboard to come up with a plan within the year on what can be done with the land and other opportunities to improve recreation and community along the Fit and Healthy Rec Path and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
The SEP gathered responses from community members at an in-person event on the property in July, as well as through an online Google survey available throughout July and August, SEP co-chair Betsy Fournier said at Tuesday’s Swanton Selectboard meeting.
The Google survey asked respondents to answer a variety of questions, gathering not only if they would like to see the property used for recreation but also what that recreation should be.
In the presentation to the Selectboard, the SEP reported that 92.9% of the 126 respondents to the Google survey said they would like to see the property used for recreational purposes.
Among the most popular ideas for what respondents would like to see on the lot were a pavilion with picnic tables (69.8%), a multi-purpose station (59.5%) and additional sport courts (51.6%).
In addition, the survey asked what respondents would like to see in a potential multi-purpose building. The top two responses said a space for community groups (62.7%) and a common space for people to rent (61.1%).
“I don’t give a s***, I just don’t want anymore houses,” said one of the respondents at the in-person event.
Fournier said she’s very familiar with the community interest and need for more space for programs, being the board chair of the Swanton Recreation Commision (SRC). With 67 different programs being run through the SRC, those are programs that need spaces to be able to operate, Fournier said in an Aug. 5 interview with the Messenger.
In-person responses from community members who attended the event included varied interests, such as a pool, to a space for seniors to meet and walk.
“Bring people into the community to use the wonderful existing and updated recreation path all season,” one person said.
At the Aug. 17 Selectboard meeting, SEP co-chair and former selectboard chair Joel Clark, said the Swanton community wants a community-based project.
“120 something online reponses, 30 comments written on site, there’s only been one or two who talked about putting apartments up there,” Clark said. “The majority say we should keep it, do something with rec, do something with community.”
