ST. ALBANS CITY — The five brick buildings that line Church Street have functioned as the backdrop for public life in downtown St. Albans for over a century.
But if the churches, courthouse and museum want to fulfill that role over the next century, the buildings could use some extra help.
To kick-off new efforts exploring what could be done, organizations behind their upkeep are planning a July event – the Our Church Street Festival – to highlight and celebrate their long histories.
New signs
Saint Albans Museum President Janet Bailey said the project was initially prompted by the receipt of a $6,000 grant to install educational signs on Church Street.
In the past year, museum administrators have been aggressively seeking new revenue sources as they deal with the building’s aging infrastructure, and so they sent out the grant application under the “The Other Church Street” umbrella after discussing the concept with their neighbors.
They ended up receiving the grant, and Boy Scout Troops 70 and 23 – under the guidance of scout Collin Heskett – installed the new signs this past fall.
After discussing the initial project idea further with church leaders, Bailey said the scope expanded. When it came to maintenance challenges on their older buildings, leaders recognized they shared a lot of the same problems, as well as a shared history.
And that’s when the “Our Historic Church Street” initiative was created.
Banding together under a shared umbrella, the Saint Albans Museum is teaming up with the First Congregational Church, the Vermont Superior Court building, Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church and Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church to explore and recognize their shared histories.
All five buildings were built in the latter half of the 19th century as St. Albans grew in response to its connection to New England’s railroad system, and they’ve all played important roles since.
In the case of the churches, they functioned as a central component of daily life for decades as communal networks often coalesced around religious congregations, especially at the turn of the century.
“History shapes our present, and the present shapes our future. I think understanding those histories is important,” St. Paul’s pastor, Preston Fuller said. “St. Paul’s has gone through so many difficult times and times of great growth alongside the community. This is a church that reaches back to the Civil War.”
Meanwhile, the Vermont Superior Courthouse still serves in that capacity for probate and civil courts, and the museum building functioned as a school for over a century before it became the Saint Albans Museum back in 1971.
“It’s a way to bring attention to the historic significance of the street,” Bailey said.
In practice, working together can also help open up possibilities for the group to apply for projects to update Church Street and its buildings. Typically, it can be difficult for churches to receive state grant funding to help with maintenance costs, Bailey said, even if the focus is to retain a church’s historical components, such as its architectural features.
Working together could help the group pursue such grants, or work in tandem around potential fundraising campaigns.
As an example, Fuller highlighted items such as St. Paul’s stained glass windows, which are more impressive seen from the inside than what can be seen on the street. The large bell towers of each church are also unique architectural items that modern buildings have since eschewed.
Keeping such features intact adds to the overall historic significance of Church Street, Bailey said.
“It makes us stronger together,” she added.
Street Festival
While the initiative can help Church Street’s buildings, the partnership can also help build community on the street. And for that reason, Bailey and church leaders are planning a new street festival to invite the people to take a closer look at what Church Street has to offer.
On July 22, the group plans to shut down the street for an afternoon festival of food and fun, featuring craft vendors, food trucks, a historical scavenger hunt and some old-timey games.
During the event, scavenger hunt participants will be able to search through each building to spot the architectural details that make each structure unique, and they can check out the outdoor exhibits installed as part of the Our Church Street project’s kick-off.
Special exhibits will also highlight some of the museum’s offerings. In the third-story Bliss Room, Bailey said volunteers are preparing to share some of their unique “treasures from the basement,” and games for children, such as an egg and spoon race, or the “hoop and stick” game, will be available for kids to try out on Church Street itself.
The overall idea is to get people to explore Church Street and give the community a fun afternoon where people can mingle and run into neighbors while checking out the buildings.
“We’re looking to celebrate by inviting in the community at-large to see these historical buildings and structures and get a sense of the history that has passed through the various walls of these institutions,” Fuller said.
St. Paul’s will also be offering their special maple hot dogs, and attendees can cross over to St. Luke’s to hear a bell concert.
Bailey said there’s also likely to be a few more festival highlights worth mentioning as the festival approaches, but event organizers are still working through the planning stages in the leadup to the inaugural event.
Either way, she’s hoping for a crowd to come out and see what Church Street in St. Albans can offer.
“I give a lot of thanks to the hard work done by the Saint Albans Museum,” Fuller said. “They’ve done to really pull us together and organize us for this event.”
The Saint Albans Museum opens for its 2023 season this Saturday, May 27. Open hours are Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is free for all visitors, thanks to a sponsorship from Handy Cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.